The relaxing villa by the lake

Located in southern Brazil on the banks of the large freshwater body Lagoa dos Patos, Porto Alegre is an important port city with grand neo classical architecture, a vibrant arts culture and a buzzing alternative music scene. It’s here that we find our next home tour project, designed by architects Joao Luis Linck. If you are lover of clean and harmonious design, landscaped houses, large relaxing spaces and family homes, then make sure you take this tour with us. This beautiful villa has been designed with the rich creamy hues of sea shells and the whitewashed brick texture that can be found in many sea side homes. Come and take a look at its expansive and luxurious quarters with this home tour.
Held in a golden glow thanks to the lighting that comes from inside as well as the outdoors of the estate, the white brick lined façade of this home puts forth a dreamy look. The use of glass predominantly in the structure also helps in elevating it to a sophisticated height. Meanwhile, the slants and pillars sit in their linear beauty at the distinct corners that mark the home’s unique layout.
Zen like spaces line the corners created naturally by the angles of the home’s basic structure. The home has been planned in way that accords privacy to its varied corners and areas. The well-manicured lawns and green patches with stones and wide slab pathways ensure that there are plenty of interesting features to see as you walk around the property.
In a truly resort worthy move that spells high end luxury, the designers have combined a bar and kitchen area to create a sit out and party station. The mellow tones of the tiles that line the island and the rich hued wood on top with the gleaming granite make for quite a fusion inspired statement when they all come together. The lighting further accentuates the varied elements.
The dining room is replete with white and pale wooden furniture which creates a classic country look. This look is replete with the antique clock and the modern fireplace. The wooden dining table lends an elegant and cozy look to the room, which is further accentuated by the bunch of flowers. The long glass windows in the living room make way for natural light to flow into the dining area as well.
Relaxation and comfort dominates the design of this villa. And you can see that in this grandly-designed bathroom which flaunts a lovely spa-like feeling. This one seems right out of a Hollywood villa, oozing style and luxury. The white bathroom has black touches in terms of the soft furnishings which creates a remarkably trendy look. But what really lifts it to a stylish high is the use of glass which renders an aqua hue to the entire space.
The bedroom is an epitome of delicate beauty with its bedding and pretty, billowing drapes. The black and white hues have been used very cleverly to achieve a sense of elegance and harmony. The architects have also lowered the ceiling and used down lights to create a dreamy feeling. The electric fireplace along with the television and audio systems add the perfect touch of coziness and modernity.
