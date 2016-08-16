The home of class and comfort

Home is where the heart is, so goes the adage we are all familiar with. Needless to say, the word home translates into our comfort zone, a place where we share our joys & sorrows with the near and dear, a place that translates into snug sanctum for us, the ultimate rejuvenation.

Let us embark on a house tour in Germany, that takes us to an immaculate fusion of sober residency, contemporary refinement & realistic execution. Crafted by the German architect FingerHaus GmbH, this designer masterpiece is worth a dekko. Lets go!