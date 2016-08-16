The home of class and comfort

Home is where the heart is, so goes the adage we are all familiar with. Needless to say, the word home translates into our comfort zone, a place where we share our joys & sorrows with the near and dear, a place that translates into snug sanctum for us, the ultimate rejuvenation.
Let us embark on a house tour in Germany, that takes us to an immaculate fusion of sober residency, contemporary refinement & realistic execution. Crafted by the German architect FingerHaus GmbH, this designer masterpiece is worth a dekko. Lets go!
The stunning contrast created by the dark colored roof tiles and the light colored frontage shouts finesse enveloped in simplicity. The visually appealing exterior captures the attention of the passersby, piquing curiosity with the promise of endearing homely relaxation dished out with opulently modular interiors.
The clear tones of white and creme bring out the somber temperance of the dark floor beautifully, creating an aesthetically sound visage. The lovely lounge decor is a visual treat to all those who love elegant modernity blended with refreshing clarity.
Complementing the white walls & interior decor beautifully is the dark metal staircase comprising wooden steps & metal railing. The crystal railing of the upper storey and the lower metal one add a discerning modern touch, connecting both the levels.
Attached to the master bedroom & generously designed, the spacious bathroom unit also upholds the astonishing contrast of dark colored floor and white walls & white ceiling that is the USP of this impressive home. The bathroom is tastefully furnished with the latest sanitary ware, electrical fittings, storage spaces & sauna.
The artistically designed kitchen, the most important part of a house, is another unit that celebrates the dark floor- white walls & ceiling concept. The furniture, chandelier, kitchenware & electrical fittings all blend in nicely with the pattern of the interiors, and admirably add to it. The dining space of the capacious kitchen opens to a patio towards the back side of the home.
The rear side patio springs a pleasant surprise with the swimming pool. The intense blue colored water of the pool serves as a palliative, invigorating the senses visually as well. The blue of the pool gels exquisitely with the color scheme of the rest of the house, adding to the beautiful panorama of this designer marvel. The celebration of light and white is what makes this home stand out, just like the beautiful architectural piece that has been described in A cozy home in its purest form