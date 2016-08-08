9 Gorgeous two-storey homes to inspire you

What can be more inviting than a two-storey house with a pool and a garden? We love how the designers have incorporated the patio, pool and open spaces into the façade design. The designers have done justice to the multiple balconies by using glass and wood elements in the overall design. Also, the presence of multiple outdoor relaxation spots enhances the expansive appeal of this already large property.

Hopefully, you can now confidently zero in on a stunning design for your two-storey abode with the help of all the inspiration you gleaned from the houses above. Here’s another story which you might find interesting too - 10 Stunning Cottages that will take Your Breath Away!