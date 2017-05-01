A contemporary remodelling of an old kitchen

If you need inspiration for your kitchen, look no further! Today on homify we will share a contemporary renovation that completely changed the face of an old French kitchen. We all know that a kitchen transformation can turn the look and atmosphere of your entire home right around.
This project is the work of Agnes Dandine at interior designers and decorators, Chichichic, who took advantage of the small space available to create a new kitchen full of life and sophistication.
Looking at this picture, there is no doubt that the remodelling had brought about a radical change! In the construction process we see that the floor was removed, the old integrated furniture taken away, whilst the worn kitchen cabinets and tiles suffered the same fate. Clearly, the space was in need of modification with more modern and efficient systems.
This photograph gives us a few clues about future changes we are to see in this project and which may provide a few surprises…
Dark, cold and static. These were the conditions of this French kitchen before the renovation. There was absolutely nothing fresh in this outdated kitchen, which urgently needed a radical change. This being said, the space clearly also had great potential despite not looking too promising in this image. In addition, the furniture in this space added nothing constructive to the overall effects. No colour can be seen, and elements of style are completely absent.
We can also see that the spatial distribution in this kitchen left much to be desired. There is way too much food preparation space, and not nearly enough functional storage.
What an excellent result! Everything is new and different in the best way possible. The entire kitchen unit has been squared to make optimal use of space. For the counter tops and work areas, the wise choice had been made to use a beautiful and warm wood. This is more than a strategic aesthetic move, but also ensures a longer life and easier maintenance.
The space had been revived through contemporary design. Everything has changed. The space revives in a contemporary design. Everything has changed. Old appliances have been replaced by modern pieces. The ceramic grill we see here is one of them. The room has also been filled up with accessories that add freshness and originality to each of the corners. An example is seen in the picture with inscriptions located in one of the cabinets.
If we talk about colour in this kitchen, white and brown contrast with black, polished tiles. This was an interesting and well-considered bet to make, which has clearly paid off.
Extensive work areas had been added to this new design in order to provide functionality and comfort in the area. Large cabinets below the counter tops also allow for increased storage space. This entire design clearly guarantees effective organisation and storage.
The lines of the furniture we see here are modern, clean, and simple. A sense of balance had been created in this new and bright space. In that sense, the window ensures that warm light filters throughout. This, along with the choice of colours, makes for an exceedingly impressive new kitchen!
While, in general, the decorations of the new kitchen are in a contemporary style, this nod to vintage tastes cannot be missed. In this sense, the accessory becomes a valid alternative. In this kitchen, the palette is sober and delicate, and the flower cup or tray can add a touch of much-needed freshness to the room.
