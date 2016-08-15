A pure and elegant German home

We love this spectacular corner by the large glass windows! What a wonderful nook in which to relax with the splendid green lawn on one side and a book in your hands! Flanked on either side by bookshelves, the natural wood seating and recessed lights create such a warm and welcoming effect that we cannot imagine ever wanting to leave this room!

The architects have done a spectacular job of creating a contemporary and stylish home here. The property exudes natural charm combined with modern design and innovative ideas like the integrated patio and the glass reading nook. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Smart and Modern House with Stylish Touches.