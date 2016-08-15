A pure and elegant German home

A spacious property in the middle of a scenic landscape is a designer’s dream. And we came across such a home in the picturesque German city of Chemnitz, which boasts of many quaint old world architectures. This residence though, is a contemporary and stylish design story rendered in sober hues, clean lines and the welcoming warmth of wood. Its expansive interiors are as impressive as its verdant exteriors, and the abundant use of glass here left us in awe. Almost every nook and cranny of this massive abode offers a thrilling view of nature, and the owners love outdoor entertainment too, as you will soon find out. All credit goes to the architects at Fried. A – Buro Fur Architektur, who used their creativity and foresight to turn Haus S—Arbeitsbox und Sitznische into a home.
The sleek grey and white façade looks modern and elegant as it reposes amidst lush greenery. It consists of two connected buildings – the two-storey building being the family home and the one-storey unit being the garage. The grey borders of the windows and the grey tiles give a classy look to the clean lines of the structure. The covered entrance looks smart and provides easy access to either unit.
What a gorgeous patio! We can clearly visualize enjoying refreshments in this stylish setting with the beautiful view of the surrounding greenery! The white and grey colour palette is repeated at the back, with greater emphasis on grey in the form of solid grey on the ground floor, and grey-bordered white on the first floor. The grey and wooden table and chairs look neat and give the patio a contemporary look, while the large glass windows and sliding doors add sophistication and integrate the outdoors with the indoors.
We are totally prepared for the clean, straight lines of the interior, which are well in tune with the design of the façade. The upstairs gallery looks modern and functional, and there is a repeat of the grey borders for the doors as well as a grey railing. The natural wood look of the floor and the bedroom doors adds a touch of warmth inside the house, which is well-lit thanks to the use of large windows.
A big thumbs-up to this amazing dining area! The glass topped table and modern chairs are very smart and trendy, and we love the glass sliding doors that so beautifully integrate the dining area with the patio! You can soak in nature’s beauty even when you are sharing a meal with your family inside. Or just slide open the door to enjoy an outdoor dining experience! And in the event of a party, the two areas can easily unite for sheer entertainment!
We love this spectacular corner by the large glass windows! What a wonderful nook in which to relax with the splendid green lawn on one side and a book in your hands! Flanked on either side by bookshelves, the natural wood seating and recessed lights create such a warm and welcoming effect that we cannot imagine ever wanting to leave this room!
The architects have done a spectacular job of creating a contemporary and stylish home here. The property exudes natural charm combined with modern design and innovative ideas like the integrated patio and the glass reading nook.