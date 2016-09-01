From sad and undesirable to a cozy little flat!

A Polish apartment in the sprawling and historically rich city of Warsaw was once a drab and gloomy place full of messy nooks and corners. REALIZACJA III not only lacked spirit, freshness and modern aesthetic appeal, but was also sagging under the burden of ageing walls and dated furnishing. So when the owners decided that a makeover was mandatory to make the abode sale-worthy, they approached the talented home stagers at Better Home. And voila! Magic happened, with bright hues, rigorous de-cluttering, cosy and chic furnishing and inroduction of contemporary designs. Get ready to say hello to the new airy, happy and smart apartment in the heart of Poland.