From sad and undesirable to a cozy little flat!

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ
A Polish apartment in the sprawling and historically rich city of Warsaw was once a drab and gloomy place full of messy nooks and corners. REALIZACJA III not only lacked spirit, freshness and modern aesthetic appeal, but was also sagging under the burden of ageing walls and dated furnishing. So when the owners decided that a makeover was mandatory to make the abode sale-worthy, they approached the talented home stagers at Better Home. And voila! Magic happened, with bright hues, rigorous de-cluttering, cosy and chic furnishing and inroduction of contemporary designs. Get ready to say hello to the new airy, happy and smart apartment in the heart of Poland.

Before: Clutter Galore!

The kitchen was earlier a cramped and cluttered space with a busy pattern on the wallpaper.

After: Gleaming Kitchen

The addition of gleaming white cabinets and simple wooden countertops with a more modern and spacious layout has made this space a shining example of simple style.

Before: Empty Quarters

The main hall and the living room was an empty space with lots of scope! But the clutter in the adjoining balcony hindered the ample influx of sunlight, making the space gloomy and depressing.

After: Classic Good Looks

The living room has taken a turn for the classic with pastel hues, quaint artworks and Scandinavian style furnishing for some old school charm. The bright green armchairs add flowers add vibrant freshness to the space. With the balcony clutter gone, sunlight now floods the room effortlessly too.

Before: Gloomy and dull

The old sofa and the pattern on it only made things gloomier on this side of the living room.

After: Classic Elements

A classic and solid wooden bureau now adds a large dose of elegance to the room, and contrasts the new light-hued laminate flooring nicely too.

Before: Dingy Bedroom

The bedroom had depressing mustard walls that lent a dark pallor to the space. And the clutter was overpowering, while the furnishing added to the gloomy vibe.

After: Pastels to the Rescue

Cheerful but soft lavender does the trick on the bed while spotless white rules the walls of the revamped bedroom for a spacious and airy look.

Before: Terribly Messy Balcony

The balcony seemed more like a storeroom with odds and ends thrown in together, while the drapes kept the sunlight away.

After: Brimming with Natural Light

By removing the blinds and cleaning up the space, the stagers have managed to create an airy space with pretty potted plants on the window sill. The delicate and cosy seating arrangement is perfect for enjoying the view of the surrounding landscape while sipping on piping hot coffee.

Before: Mismatched Elements

The corridor had too much of wood which did not match the white doors and the hardwood flooring. The wall art on the left looked too busy to be visually appealing.

After: Bright, White and Clean

White comes to adorn the walls along with a mirror which enhances the spaciousness of the corridor. Brighter lights add to the cheery feel here too.

Before: Old-fashioned Corner

The bureau in this corner looked too large for the space, and made a dark and dated statement surrounded by gloomy wooden walls.

After: Modern Monochrome

The corner now has a modish monochrome look with a sleek modern shelf in black to break the monotony of the white walls.

Before: Unsightly Bathroom

The dirty walls and clutter made this bathroom look unsightly. The low powered lights didn’t help matters.

After: Cleaned and Refreshed

This refreshing looking space had undergone a good clean up for its transformation! The mess was done away with and more powerful lights were installed for the new brightness it flaunts.

This revamped Polish apartment is now a simple but elegant place to enjoy a contemporary livelihood, with its minimalistic designs, love for pastels and new found neatness. Check out another makeover story for more inspiration - The amazing transformation of a compact home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

