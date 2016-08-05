A Dilapidated Italian Home Finds New Life

Today, we will witness the modish and inspiring makeover of a derelict house in the town of Monreale in Italy. The dilapidated building was struggling under a mossy roof while chipped paint and seepage ridden walls characterised the façade – that is what we saw when we initially took in the sight of this neglected home. But, the talented team of architects from Giulia Pellegrino Studio Di Progettazione, have rendered this abode with a stylish and contemporary look now, which is almost incredible. Fresh paints, urgent repairs, modern redesigning, and addition of chic furnishing have done wonders for this once nightmarish residence.