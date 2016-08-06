Be inspired by this incredible home extension!

Although the extension is an addition to the preexisting structure of the old home, there is a strong contrast between the two styles and two very different spaces. Having said this, in the background we have an established family home, and in the foreground we have a forward-thinking design that promises to accommodate an evolving family for decades to come. The interior architects behind this project were certainly thinking ahead!

The result of this creative contrast is a space which harmoniously blends the indoors with the outdoors, making this home extension quite unique. With the undulating dark roof and the open-plan living room—it is not immediately obvious from the outside just how much of an impact the roof has on the overall structure of the indoor space. But we will show you more closely…