10 cool ideas to create a gorgeous garden!

One of the classics that we encounter in almost all beautiful gardens is stone. Whether that be in the form of bricks on the wall or tiles on the floor which form a nice walkway, stone is always a great addition to any garden or courtyard.

These tiles are made from natural stone, and not only do they fit well with the ferns in the surrounds but they also compliment the brick wall. The contrast of dark pebbles creates a magnificent look and is also extremely east to recreate in your own garden.