10 cool ideas to create a gorgeous garden!

Brilliant ideas sometimes come in unexpected ways. This principle also applies to a garden. We'll show you 10 unique ideas which will make you want to go out into the garden and apply them! With an inspiring set of concepts and some very inspirational ideas, you will love what these 10 cool gardens have to offer.
For those pleasant summer evenings you don't need much, just the right people around you and some cozy lanterns. A private garden nook like this one helps to create that feeling and a taste of your own little paradise. Use lanterns in any way you like; whether you hang them in a tree or place them near where you sit for a gentle glow, they will surely make you want to linger in the breeze of the yard.
This idea is so beautiful and simple. Plant flowers right next to your house to make a nice garden. This garden bed is at the front of the house and provides a green boost to counteract the white facade. It also creates a wonderful view from the living room!
One of the classics that we encounter in almost all beautiful gardens is stone. Whether that be in the form of bricks on the wall or tiles on the floor which form a nice walkway, stone is always a great addition to any garden or courtyard.
These tiles are made from natural stone, and not only do they fit well with the ferns in the surrounds but they also compliment the brick wall. The contrast of dark pebbles creates a magnificent look and is also extremely east to recreate in your own garden.
Zen gardens are beautiful and bring you the best of Asian culture. They also inspire an atmosphere of relaxation. You don't need to be a gardener to recreate this effect in your own garden. Note the symmetry and subtle accessories which create a simple balance in which you can focus and unwind.
A pergola and a nice piece of lawn do wonders in a courtyard. Here we have planted some shrubs and trees to create a welcoming atmosphere. Even if it is raining, you can still sit outside because the pergola offers protection. A pergola is something that can serve you for years and can actually be established quite quickly.
This garden is literally in the midst of the home. Beautiful plants are positioned in the hallway and fitted into a gorgeous wooden box which is incidentally the same color as the wooden floor. This warm and natural unity contrasts well with the wall, which is richly decorated with lavish wallpaper.
Age-old and still not out of date! We are talking about the planter. Here we see one full of beautiful flowers. It is a simple but brilliant way to add a bit of rustic charm to any patio or courtyard. This model fits well with the white walls and exudes an air of pleasantness!
A vertical planter gives a new twist to wall art or decoration on a wall. The succulents need hardly any water and look great, whilst the use of an old pallet as a frame for the plants inspire an industrial urban look.
This garden is decorated in an Asian style. There is a beautiful arrangement of tiles and gravel which inspire a clean and organized look, whilst the wooden house that resembles a Shinto temple provide us with a flavor of the orient. The scattered plants and earthy tones are well placed and lush.
In this Mediterranean garden we can certainly catch our breath. The soft lighting on the terrace make this space a highlight of the gardens we've seen. In summer, this is the scene where family and friends meet. It is also nice to enjoy with your partner or on your own. The placement of the pebbles makes you feel like you can really relax as you watch the waves climb up onto the sand.