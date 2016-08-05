Your browser is out-of-date.

10 cool ideas to create a gorgeous garden!

press profile homify press profile homify
GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Brilliant ideas sometimes come in unexpected ways. This principle also applies to a garden. We'll show you 10 unique ideas which will make you want to go out into the garden and apply them! With an inspiring set of concepts and some very inspirational ideas, you will love what these 10 cool gardens have to offer. 

1. Lanterns

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

For those pleasant summer evenings you don't need much, just the right people around you and some cozy lanterns. A private garden nook like this one helps to create that feeling and a taste of your own little paradise. Use lanterns in any way you like; whether you hang them in a tree or place them near where you sit for a gentle glow, they will surely make you want to linger in the breeze of the yard. 

2. A garden bed of flowers

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern Garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

This idea is so beautiful and simple. Plant flowers right next to your house to make a nice garden. This garden bed is at the front of the house and provides a green boost to counteract the white facade. It also creates a wonderful view from the living room! 

3. Stone

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

One of the classics that we encounter in almost all beautiful gardens is stone. Whether that be in the form of bricks on the wall or tiles on the floor which form a nice walkway, stone is always a great addition to any garden or courtyard. 

These tiles are made from natural stone, and not only do they fit well with the ferns in the surrounds but they also compliment the brick wall. The contrast of dark pebbles creates a magnificent look and is also extremely east to recreate in your own garden. 

4. Zen

Niza 582 Ostende, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Modern Garden
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Zen gardens are beautiful and bring you the best of Asian culture. They also inspire an atmosphere of relaxation. You don't need to be a gardener to recreate this effect in your own garden. Note the symmetry and subtle accessories which create a simple balance in which you can focus and unwind. 

5. Pergola

La Casa de Titi - Caballito, APPaisajismo APPaisajismo Modern Garden
APPaisajismo

A pergola and a nice piece of lawn do wonders in a courtyard. Here we have planted some shrubs and trees to create a welcoming atmosphere. Even if it is raining, you can still sit outside because the pergola offers protection. A pergola is something that can serve you for years and can actually be established quite quickly. 

6. Courtyard

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern Living Room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

This garden is literally in the midst of the home.  Beautiful plants are positioned in the hallway and fitted into a gorgeous wooden box which is incidentally the same color as the wooden floor. This warm and natural unity contrasts well with the wall, which is richly decorated with lavish wallpaper.

7. Planter

Fachwerk Eiche , Chippie Chippie
Chippie

Age-old and still not out of date! We are talking about the planter. Here we see one full of beautiful flowers. It is a simple but brilliant way to add a bit of rustic charm to any patio or courtyard. This model fits well with the white walls and exudes an air of pleasantness!

8. Vertical

Traditional Wooden Seed Tray Lilac Coast Garden Plant pots & vases
Lilac Coast

Traditional Wooden Seed Tray

A vertical planter gives a new twist to wall art or decoration on a wall. The succulents need hardly any water and look great, whilst the use of an old pallet as a frame for the plants inspire an industrial urban look.

9. Asia

Kleiner Garten ganz Moos (Groß), Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Asian style garden
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

This garden is decorated in an Asian style. There is a beautiful arrangement of tiles and gravel which inspire a clean and organized look, whilst the wooden house that resembles a Shinto temple provide us with a flavor of the orient. The scattered plants and earthy tones are well placed and lush. 

10. Mediterranean

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern Terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

In this Mediterranean garden we can certainly catch our breath. The soft lighting on the terrace make this space a highlight of the gardens we've seen. In summer, this is the scene where family and friends meet. It is also nice to enjoy with your partner or on your own. The placement of the pebbles makes you feel like you can really relax as you watch the waves climb up onto the sand. 

Decorating a garden is simple with these fresh ideas. Do you have some unique decorating tips for the garden?

