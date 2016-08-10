Six Steps To Get More From Your Modern Kitchen

In modern architecture and design, the dogma dictates that less is more. But when it comes to the kitchen, all too often homeowners find themselves wishing for one more cupboard, one more surface, one more practical feature to complete what's undeniably a crucial, communal space. Sound familiar? If you're planning a kitchen build or refit, or are stuck with a kitchen that speaks stripped-back more than it does satisfying, these six kitchen design ideas will get you cooking in no time.
If you're building your kitchen from the ground up, it's crucial you get on board with architects and designers that know where you're coming from and are ready and willing to trade inspiration and get the project up from the drawing board and into reality. This concept sketch by Fraher Architects showcases their sensitive renovation of a London loft, magicking a kitchen and a living room from a compact space beneath the eaves.
Make the most of curious features when you renovate. This Noho, New York loft conversion has preserved a remnant of the building’s industrial past in this iron support column, greeting guests when they come up the glass balustrade stairs and acting as an eye-catching visual punctuation mark between the entirely modern kitchen and living room refit.
Forgo modern cubic design for an interesting home. This Korean townhouse stands out from the crowd by keeping the inside of the kitchen’s brick exterior wall exposed and laying out kitchen storage space, cooktops and appliances in a curve around the simple dining area.
For creative types – or just parents tired of having to erase their kids’ crayon! – covering the kitchen wall in blackboard paint lets the homeowners express themselves, change their interior decoration daily if they like – or simply chalk up the ultimate shopping list.
Gone are the days of the sprawling family home. Modern domestic architecture usually has to concede to small floorplans, putting a premium on storage space. This compact pantry, opening out onto an equally diminutive kitchen, uses clean-lined, floor to ceiling shelving in various heights to build in practical space for storage.
Check out more ideas like this with 10 smart ways to boost your kitchen’s storage.
It’s very modern indeed to either simulate a rustic look or to let older structures shine through when you’re building your dream home. Peeling black whitewashed plaster to reveal the roughshod stonework of the walls, fitting wooden timber doors under the benchtops, and planting a formidably robust raw timber bench in the middle of the room, this kitchen makes the most of the old farm building that houses it for a design that speaks peace and solidity.