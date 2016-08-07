A cozy home in its purest form

White – the color of sunlight and snow – is associated with purity and innocence; in design it evokes understatement and modesty, exactitude; in practical terms white is the perfect, neutral backdrop upon which flourishes of a homeowners personality are given emphasis, and acts to funnel natural light into nooks and crannies that would otherwise be steeped in shadow. In this modern home, the use of a white palette is taken to elegant and streamlined extremes. Let's take a tour.
The scene is set the instant you step over the threshold of the house, greeted by a long corridor flooded with natural sunlight. The walls are painted the matte white that is a signature throughout the dwelling, with pale wooden parquet flooring another consistent feature of the overall design.
This incredibly spacious, multi-use living room occupies almost the full length of one side of the apartment. As with the corridor leading to the front door, white dominates but is punctuated by dark-colored items of furniture such as the side-table and the single black lampshade over the dining table in the background.
Taking up position at the other end of the living space, it's easy to see how the stark white of the house's overall look is leavened by several concessions to the dark side – a shelving unit that plays tic-tac-toe with black and white, the black cubic lampshade that sheds light on the glass-and-steel table, and woven rug that picks up the gray and teal tones of the parquet flooring.
Switching perspective again to look from the dining area through double-sliding doors to the kitchen, one can be forgiven for missing a little trick played by the interior designers commissioned to emblazon this home with the sum of all colors – working with the portico to emphasize division between where dinner's prepared and where it's eaten, the wall has been painted with a natural woodland fawn color that sits more than comfortably with the rest of the scheme.
Not failing to forgo the thoroughgoing design-in-white that the rest of the house is possessed with, you could say that the stunning modern kitchen goes one step further. Twin cylindrical cooktop vents in polished steel descend from a ceiling fitted with a striking, three-tiered recessed ceiling feature that amplifies the home's signature play with white and light.
White may be the new black in this architectural dream , but black will always have its place. In a gesture that echoes the living room's work with contrasts, kitchen appliances and storage spaces are marked out in bold matte black.
Yet another sublime living space draws the natural sunlight that soaks this modern home inside with these bold, aerofoil-shped light fixtures that shed diffuse light across the room. Here, in a space designed for relaxation, the parquet flooring has been stepped up a grade and stepped down a tone or three.
Just by sliding two wall panels aside – the anomalous use of the color purple signals their special purpose – this living room transforms into a fully-fitted media centre. Far more in sway to the space age than the rest of the home's minimalist design, this room is a point of pride for the lucky owners.