The prefab house to win you over!

Today we are going to visit Cali in Columbia, where architect professionals Colectivo Creativo have designed a gorgeous little wooden prefab house that is going to leave you green with envy—and not just because of its earthy look and feel, modern finishes and homely comforts.
We will see how the designers have worked with the space available to them, creating a home that feels spacious, light and bright.
Let's have a look at how dynamite comes in small packages!
From the outside of the home, we can see how the facade features different types of wood, creating a gorgeous look and feel that is earthy, modern and homely.
The wooden panels are interspersed with large glass windows, which allow natural light to stream into the home. Everything about this single-storey home screams simple sophistication with minimalist precision.
The designers have worked with the surrounding landscape, placing the home under a large tree. This further enhances the exterior facade, adding to that earthy look and feel. Working with the nature around your home is a great design tip!
The expansiveness of the property around the home creates a dramatic effect as well as highlights the benefits of these structures. You can place them anywhere!
Despite this home's small size, there is always room for a terrace!
A terrace allows you an opportunity to relax, dine, entertain or read your book in comfort under the stars, sunshine or in the fresh air.
This little home features a wooden platform that extends from the interior, connected by large glass sliding doors. This wooden platform has space for chairs and even a small table, where the residents can enjoy being outdoors. This also makes the home that much bigger, adding square meters to the living space.
If we step inside the home, we can see that the floors, walls and ceilings are all finished in wood, although each of these spaces is made of a different texture of wood. This creates a homely little cocoon for the family that feels cozy and warm, without the need for too many decor elements, furniture or accessories. With a small home, this is a great tip!
The wood is offset by the large glass doors and windows, which literally breathe new life into the interior spaces. The designers have also gone for neutral furniture include a grey sofa, a white dining room table and light wooden kitchen cabinets.
Do you notice how open plan this home is, where each living space flows onto the next? In a small home, you don't want space to be constricted by too many walls or partitions. Open plan makes for a much more spacious design!
Tip: Lighting is key to any living area. Opt for soft lamps, candles or lanterns to create ambiance.
If we look at the living room from this angle, we can see that the designers have gone for a very minimalist look and feel. There are no unnecessary items in this space.
This hasn't stopped them from adding a touch of personality or charm to the space, however. A bold cushion with a homely quote adds that extra touch to the living area, transforming this house into a home.
We can also see what a big role natural light plays in the home from this angle. Not only does it naturally light up the home, but it warms it up without needing to invest in artificial heaters. By opening up the interior onto the exterior, it also makes the home look that much bigger.
The designers have truly maximized every square inch available to them, as we can see in this image. A little nook has been used for an office desk and chair, making this a home that suits every need!
You don't need to invest in a chunky desk or a big armchair for a home office, which makes it easy to use a spare corner for this function. Opt for a light chair and desk in neutral colors and you'll end up with the perfect little office nook. You can also maximize the vertical space available to you, installing shelves above the desk where you can store books, stationery and other items.
We end off our tour in the cozy and spacious bedroom, where a comfortable bed is flanked by two functional white side tables—very sleek!
Natural light also plays a large role in this space, while the windows connect the resident to the outdoors continuously.
There is a large canvas artwork above the bed, bringing in a touch of charm and personality to the space. Remember that your bedroom is a haven so you want it to reflect your personality, interests and style. Don't be afraid to add a piece of artwork or a family photograph or two to the room.
This may simply be a small house, but it contains a ton of warmth and charm!