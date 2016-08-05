The prefab house to win you over!

Today we are going to visit Cali in Columbia, where architect professionals Colectivo Creativo have designed a gorgeous little wooden prefab house that is going to leave you green with envy—and not just because of its earthy look and feel, modern finishes and homely comforts.

We will see how the designers have worked with the space available to them, creating a home that feels spacious, light and bright.

Let's have a look at how dynamite comes in small packages!