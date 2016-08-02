Your browser is out-of-date.

Bar None: Nine Ideas For Bars In Small Kitchens

Breakfast or beers, cooking space or cocktails – even the smallest kitchen can be transformed into a place for communal and practical multi-use with the installation of a bit of bar space. These ideas will push what you thought was a cramped closet of a kitchen into cloud nine! 

Elegant elbow space

This simple breakfast bar slots neatly into a small kitchen, making the most of a space that already works wonders given its diminutive footprint.

Shimmering & chic: communal cooking

Steel-and-clear-plexiglass bar stools line up next to the turquoise-tinted top of this kitchen bar, giving guests a front-row view of the culinary wizardry at work on the built-in cooktop

Intimate kitchens

This kitchen's sturdy wooden panelling and storage space carries through to this tiny but practical bar , with ambient lighting only adding to the intimacy of what otherwise would be left a workaday space. 

Country neon

This kitchen and living room combination is all country-rustic and organic design save for the hypnotic glow of of the hidden purple strip lighting fitted below this bar, lifting it into noir territory when the homeowners want to entertain. 

Sunshine in a cup

This twin-seater breakfast bar features sunshine orange bar stools set against the black lacquered surface of the bar, letting a little light into this small and busy kitchen's day. 

Bar space for business

This bar space is all business compared to the colorful whimsy of the adjoining kitchen. Simple forms and laminated wood are scaled up with two vintage bar stools that can be screwed up or down for comfort. 

Velvet vibes

A very small kitchen attached to an equally compact living room are given a little luxury thanks to the bar stools set against this bar space, whose lower level also provides some additional real estate for food – or cocktail – prep.  

All-in-one kitchen spaces

When every square inch counts, why not combine bench space for food preparation, built-in sink and gas stovetop, and a nicely spacious bar for breakfast? Here the homeowners can serve straight from pan to plate, and the chef is never lonely!

Floating forms

The nuances of this home's design are accentuated by the floating bar top that divides the kitchen from the rest of the house. Using wood with a different grain and color for the bar lets the whole hang together while suggesting separation simultaneously. With the extra space provided by the bar, a sake set can sit safely and suggestively…

