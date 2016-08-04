The perfect small and charming home

The entrance of this home has so much charm and personality that one simply wants to take a look inside. A contemporary style which brings together modern and rustic elements—this home is warm, welcoming and simply pleasant to explore.
The home blends city living with a natural earthy design in which one is inspired to linger and enjoy the comforts it offers.
Let's take a look at this urban gem.
The entrance to the home is from a courtyard which exudes a relaxed, easy-going lifestyle. From the outsider looking in, the home appears cozy and welcoming. We enter through the glass door and are immediately struck with the tender glow of dim lights and all-encompassing warm color tones such as the wooden floorboards and the raw wall. The interior becomes a romantic space filled with charm and warmth.
The interior of the home is warm and welcoming thanks to the wooden flooring and the raw wall that runs along the entire left side of the home. The wood and the stone add a rustic touch and creates a pleasant ambiance. The interior decorators used light furnishings coupled with a touch of orange and red to create a delicate blend of neutral and earthy tones which are splashed around for effect.
A detailed kitchen which contrasts warm and cool colors makes this home both contemporary and rustic. The floor features a strip of blue and white patterned linoleum, whilst the wooden floor is left purposely unpolished and raw. The subtle separation between the kitchen and the dining area visually creates two separate spaces.
The blue and white patterns work beautifully with the grey kitchen cupboards, whilst the warm tones of the dining area create a space that is down-to-earth and comfortable.
Despite being divided by a strip of linoleum, the kitchen actually appears bigger than it is because of the the choice of large kitchen elements such as the oven and the sleek stainless steel dishwasher. By choosing an impressive kitchen, we are immediately given a sense of grandeur and style. The bench tops are also chosen with care, making it look and feel trendy and chic.
The bathroom is bright and luminous; with pristine white lines and a hygienic finish, it is as elegant as it is functional. With the minimal use of color, the bathroom gives off an undeniably clean aura. Whilst marble speaks for itself, the black framework around the shower and window give it a touch of the classic.
The bedroom is not large but it is made to look bigger with simple yet elegant decor. With plenty of natural light coming through the glass which leads to the outdoors, it is easy to see the subtle relationship between indoor and outdoor space. Not only does the bedroom offer a calming view, the high bed gives us a sense of opulence and comfort.