Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A spectacular low-budget apartment makeover

press profile homify press profile homify
Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture Modern Dining Room
Loading admin actions …

This apartment underwent an amazing transformation, beginning as a blank canvas which provided the architects and designers plenty of room for thought. The interior designers were given a lot of freedom when it came to implementing creative ideas to make it feel completely new and vibrant. 

The result: a stylish and well-organized apartment with so much natural light! 

Let's take a look for some serious home inspiration…  

Before: under construction

Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture
3B Architecture

3B Architecture
3B Architecture
3B Architecture

The demolition efforts provided a space in which the architectural designers could really envision the future of this apartment; especially when it came to positioning the rooms to take full advantage of natural light. In this space, it is easy to see how imaginations can run wild. 

After: light and space

Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture Modern Living Room
3B Architecture

3B Architecture
3B Architecture
3B Architecture

We can see how the windows have been given utmost importance, and the living room is brimming with light and a sense of airiness. 

The sheer size of the window, along with the refurbishment of the floors and walls have made the space feel spacious, neat and comfortable. The linear shelves on the wall take no room up at all—making it easy to approach organization and storage. 

After: bright and bold kitchen

Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture Modern Kitchen
3B Architecture

3B Architecture
3B Architecture
3B Architecture

Another room which is taking full advantage of natural light, is of course, the kitchen. Fitted with modern stylish furnishings, we can really see what a classic design can do to beautify this space. It is no doubt that the simplicity and vibrancy of this kitchen make one feel good. 

After: vibrant color

Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture Modern Dining Room
3B Architecture

3B Architecture
3B Architecture
3B Architecture

Once again the theme is light, and the separation between the kitchen and dining room allows plenty of light in whilst capturing our attention with the vibrant red divider. The same red color has been chosen for the kitchen to create a synergy between the rooms, whilst the windows around the structure let plenty of light into both of the rooms flooding them with luminosity and brilliance.  

After: light and bright corridor

Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture Modern Dressing Room
3B Architecture

3B Architecture
3B Architecture
3B Architecture

The installation of the closet in the hallway is a technique often used to save space in the rooms. However, the result here is impressive and bright as the cabinet doors are made of glass and in addition reflect light whilst increasing the perception of space. 

After: jazzy bathroom

Appartement M03, 3B Architecture 3B Architecture Modern Bathroom
3B Architecture

3B Architecture
3B Architecture
3B Architecture

The bathroom is characterized by warm tones as the rest of the apartment. The predominant color here is orange and the simple color scheme along with a minimalist approach to bathroom accessories, make this bathroom energetic and carefree. 

Nine back yards you need to copy!
Renovating an apartment on a budget? Share some of your decorating tips! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks