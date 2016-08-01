A spectacular low-budget apartment makeover

This apartment underwent an amazing transformation, beginning as a blank canvas which provided the architects and designers plenty of room for thought. The interior designers were given a lot of freedom when it came to implementing creative ideas to make it feel completely new and vibrant.
The result: a stylish and well-organized apartment with so much natural light!
Let's take a look for some serious home inspiration…
The demolition efforts provided a space in which the architectural designers could really envision the future of this apartment; especially when it came to positioning the rooms to take full advantage of natural light. In this space, it is easy to see how imaginations can run wild.
We can see how the windows have been given utmost importance, and the living room is brimming with light and a sense of airiness.
The sheer size of the window, along with the refurbishment of the floors and walls have made the space feel spacious, neat and comfortable. The linear shelves on the wall take no room up at all—making it easy to approach organization and storage.
Another room which is taking full advantage of natural light, is of course, the kitchen. Fitted with modern stylish furnishings, we can really see what a classic design can do to beautify this space. It is no doubt that the simplicity and vibrancy of this kitchen make one feel good.
Once again the theme is light, and the separation between the kitchen and dining room allows plenty of light in whilst capturing our attention with the vibrant red divider. The same red color has been chosen for the kitchen to create a synergy between the rooms, whilst the windows around the structure let plenty of light into both of the rooms flooding them with luminosity and brilliance.
The installation of the closet in the hallway is a technique often used to save space in the rooms. However, the result here is impressive and bright as the cabinet doors are made of glass and in addition reflect light whilst increasing the perception of space.
The bathroom is characterized by warm tones as the rest of the apartment. The predominant color here is orange and the simple color scheme along with a minimalist approach to bathroom accessories, make this bathroom energetic and carefree.