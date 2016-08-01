The family home of simple style

German design professionals Albrecht Jung have created a modern family home that is as chic as it is comfortable. There is a perfect balance between the two.
Today, we are going to explore a two-storey home where the predominate color is white. Yet there is nothing boring or
vanilla about this home. In fact, it oozes class, style, sophistication and elegance.
From the outside, it may look like a classic family home, but on the inside, we will see that it houses just that much more when it comes to personality and charm.
Let's have a look at this home and see just how it makes for the perfect family home.
The two-storey home features white walls and grey finishes, creating a modern home that is stylish and sophisticated yet understated. The home spills out onto a beautiful terrace, which features a trendy yet durable outdoor dining room set. This allows the family to enjoy meals in the sunshine or even late afternoon barbeques. Can't you imagine reading your book out here or sharing a cup of tea with your best friend?
The terrace contrasts beautifully with the manicured lawn and the strategically organized plants and flowers.
Remember that a garden plays just as much of a role as the home itself. Invest in a landscaper or do some gardening yourself. Either way, it should look neat and beautiful!
From the front of the home, we can see how inviting yet classic and cool it looks.
It features a stone driveway, which sweeps its way up to a white garage. Stone is a great material for a driveway as it is durable and resilient. It also looks great too!
A garage is also a wonderful addition to a family home as it allows you to store cars, skateboards, bicycles and other family items neatly out of sight.
From this angle, we can see that there are windows that allow for fresh air and sunshine into the home, but still afford the family privacy.
If we head into the living room, we can see that the designers have gone for very cool and neutral colors throughout the interior. The floors are grey and the walls are white, resulting in a very modern and chic space.
The designers have been very conservative in their choice of decor items, opting for a minimalist look and feel where only the most functional of items are present in this space. This keeps the home looking organized and neat!
On the one wall, we can see a gorgeous and modern fireplace which is functional but doubles up as a decor element. A fireplace is a great addition to any living room, introducing warmth and style, especially in the winter months.
There is also a vase of flowers in this space, which adds a natural and subtle form of decor to the home—a great design tip!
While this home is minimalist and sophisticated, there are a little personal touches that ensure it oozes charm, comfort and homeliness. '
In this bedroom, for example, we come across a white ornament that spells out the word: Home. This is a lovely yet subtle touch of personality.
Remember that you can also opt for some carefully selected artwork, family photographs or even ornaments or sculptures to achieve the same results.
The bathroom takes on the same white tones that we saw throughout the outside of the house, which creates a very stylish and hygienic looking space.
There are large glass mirrors above the sink, which visually expand this small bathroom. They also add a wonderful functional element to the space.
Underneath the sink, we come across a wonderful cabinet, which stores all of the resident's personal items like toothpaste and make-up neatly out of sight. This results in a very clean bathroom where not a single item is out of place.
From this angle, we can see a little glimpse into the bedroom as well as a little glimpse out into the corridor. Wooden stairs lead up to the second storey, which isn't as open plan as the bottom section. This is because the upper storey features the bedrooms and the bathrooms, so it needs to be slightly more compartmentalized and private.
The white walls works in harmony with the wooden floors. The designers have gone for patterned linen, which adds a bit of color and personality to the space.
Everything about this home as been thought through. It is chic, sophisticated and elegant, while remaining comfortable and homely!