The family home of simple style

German design professionals Albrecht Jung have created a modern family home that is as chic as it is comfortable. There is a perfect balance between the two.

Today, we are going to explore a two-storey home where the predominate color is white. Yet there is nothing boring or vanilla about this home. In fact, it oozes class, style, sophistication and elegance.

From the outside, it may look like a classic family home, but on the inside, we will see that it houses just that much more when it comes to personality and charm.

As Michael J. Fox said, Family is not an important thing. It's everything.

Let's have a look at this home and see just how it makes for the perfect family home.