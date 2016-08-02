A Cosy and Contemporary Home

This stylish home is located in the Spanish city of Cordoba and first impressions are sure to leave you curious to find out what lies behind those grey walls and narrow windows.
Designed by architect professionals ARstudio, this is a family home that is meant to leave the passer-by in a state of wonder. As we will learn by looking inside, the home is functional as well as comfortable; with a contemporary design that ensures it meets a modern lifestyle.
Primarily comprised of cubic and rectangular shapes which make it appear compact and organized, there is a minimalist simplicity behind the arrangement of the facade. We have on the left, a pristine block-like wall and embedded windows which make the home feel almost unoccupied. On the right, there are gray levels accompanied by a wooden garage on the ground floor. The facade is sure to fascinate the passer-by with it's contemporary design. From the visually distinct levels, to the grey and white walls which give an undisturbed, quiet energy to the facade—it is no wonder we want to investigate what is inside.
Upon entering this home, it is immediately obvious just how much space is available. With industrial polished floors, a slanting roof that is not visible from the front of the home and the blend of earthy tones create a very relaxed ambiance.
The kitchen is functional and stylish. It features a long breakfast bar which separates it from the rest of the living space. The grey benches along with the white cabinets and walls create a space that is simple and elegant. There is not much on the bench tops and the decorators have taken great care with the arrangement of visual decoration to make the kitchen feel both welcoming and hospitable.
The house feels very cozy due to the subtle lighting throughout. With different types of hanging lamps, the important areas such as the kitchen and eating area are illuminated. On the right, the large windows and doors also allow plenty of sunlight in.
The floor is open plan which is always a plus for a modern home where the focus is on creating a trendy and contemporary feeling throughout. The ease by which we lay our eyes on the different tones and textures in the living room and dining room most certainly confirms that the furnishing and decoration is well synchronized. From the warm wood, to the polished gray floors, to just the right amount of charming decorative pieces, the house feels personalized and comfortable.
The outdoor area is very impressive. We have on the one hand the unique architecture which sparks interest and intrigue, to the simple wooden finishes and an uncomplicated lawn area which is free for utilizing for any event or leisure activity. The home looks and feels incredibly balanced, exuding an air of undisturbed elegance.