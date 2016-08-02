Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Cosy and Contemporary Home

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

This stylish home is located in the Spanish city of Cordoba and first impressions are sure to leave you curious to find out what lies behind those grey walls and narrow windows. 

Designed by architect professionals ARstudio, this is a family home that is meant to leave the passer-by in a state of wonder. As we will learn by looking inside, the home is functional as well as comfortable; with a contemporary design that ensures it meets a modern lifestyle. 

The facade

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Houses
ARstudio

ARstudio
ARstudio
ARstudio

Primarily comprised of cubic and rectangular shapes which make it appear compact and organized, there is a minimalist simplicity behind the arrangement of the facade. We have on the left, a pristine block-like wall and embedded windows which make the home feel almost unoccupied. On the right, there are gray levels accompanied by a wooden garage on the ground floor. The facade is sure to fascinate the passer-by with it's contemporary design. From the visually distinct levels, to the grey and white walls which give an undisturbed, quiet energy to the facade—it is no wonder we want to investigate what is inside.

Free to move

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Living Room
ARstudio

ARstudio
ARstudio
ARstudio

Upon entering this home, it is immediately obvious just how much space is available. With industrial polished floors, a slanting roof that is not visible from the front of the home and the blend of earthy tones create a very relaxed ambiance. 

The kitchen

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Kitchen
ARstudio

ARstudio
ARstudio
ARstudio

The kitchen is functional and stylish. It features a long breakfast bar which separates it from the rest of the living space. The grey benches along with the white cabinets and walls create a space that is simple and elegant. There is not much on the bench tops and the decorators have taken great care with the arrangement of visual decoration to make the kitchen feel both welcoming and hospitable. 

Open Plan

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Dining Room
ARstudio

ARstudio
ARstudio
ARstudio

The house feels very cozy due to the subtle lighting throughout. With different types of hanging lamps, the important areas such as the kitchen and eating area are illuminated. On the right, the large windows and doors also allow plenty of sunlight in. 

Comfort and style

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Living Room
ARstudio

ARstudio
ARstudio
ARstudio

The floor is open plan which is always a plus for a modern home where the focus is on creating a trendy and contemporary feeling throughout. The ease by which we lay our eyes on the different tones and textures in the living room and dining room most certainly confirms that the furnishing and decoration is well synchronized. From the warm wood, to the polished gray floors, to just the right amount of charming decorative pieces, the house feels personalized and comfortable. 

Outdoor area

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern Houses
ARstudio

ARstudio
ARstudio
ARstudio

The outdoor area is very impressive. We have on the one hand the unique architecture which sparks interest and intrigue, to the simple wooden finishes and an uncomplicated lawn area which is free for utilizing for any event or leisure activity. The home looks and feels incredibly balanced, exuding an air of undisturbed elegance. 

Bar None: Nine Ideas For Bars In Small Kitchens
Would this home fullfill your needs? Tell us what inspires you the most. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks