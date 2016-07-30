Restoration: Tired to a Striking Home

The origin of this home dates back to 1891 when Father Francisco Maria Rodrigues d'Oliveira Grainha built the college as well as the chapel inside it. As the years took their toll on this historical monument, leaving it in a degraded and abandoned state, it is amazing to see how it was brought back to life. This miracle was accomplished by architect David Bilo, operating mainly in Coimbra, who managed to stay respectful to the history of the building whilst performing a complete: Restoration and renovation!

Let's see it now!