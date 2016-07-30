The Scandinavian Dream Home

Today, we are going to visit Germany where Bau-Fritz GMBH - architect professionals based in Erkheim—have created the most incredible Scandinavian home.
The home features high-tech eco-friendly architecture, a modern and chic design and a very impressive interior. As we explore the in's and out's of this home, we will discover tips for own homes when it comes to creating a minimalist and impressive home.
Let's have a look at this stylish home!
From the outside, we can see how the home takes on different dimensions with a large section finished in a light wooden facade, which connects to a smaller section of the home, which is finished in a white facade. These two neutral colors work together, creating a chic Scandinavian look and feel.
The glass windows that are interspersed throughout the facade allow natural light to stream into the home, while breaking up the neutral facade with a bit of edgy and modern design.
These soft, neutral colors work in harmony with the lush green grass and freshly pruned bushes, resulting in a very natural, warm and inviting look and feel.
The large wooden section of the home features large, glass sliding doors that open up onto a small terrace area. This allows the family to enjoy the sunshine and the fresh air in the warm summer months. Can't you imagine sipping on a cup of tea in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening here, surrounded by the beautiful garden?
This space features a wooden table and chairs, which means that you can also dine out here too! This is the perfect type of furniture for the outdoor space as wood is durable and will last in all of the weather conditions.
If we step inside the home, we come across a very comfortable yet stylish looking living room. The designers have used the same neutral colors that we saw throughout the exterior, but have introduced some cool colors in the form of grey sofas and armchairs.
The designers have also added a plush rug to this space, which adds some comfort and style to the room, warming it up.
The lighting plays a very big role in this living room! The abundance of windows allows sunlight to filter into this space throughout the day, creating a very light and warm living space. There are also lamps and soft lights on the wall, which enhance the environment in the evening, creating a beautiful ambiance.
The kitchen and dining room merge into one another, creating a very social spot. This is especially great if you have small children!
The kitchen island leads onto a long wooden dining room table, linking these two spaces. The alternating use of white and light wood creates a very homely look and feel, which is enhanced bye the dark grey walls and grey lampshades that hang from the ceiling.
The white bookshelf is a wonderful addition to the home! It allows books, decor items and picture frames to be stored and on display in a neat and organized way. It also keeps the home clean, neat and minimalist with no unnecessary items lying around on the tables or chairs.
We end of our tour looking at this family home from the front, where we get a true sense of how the different shapes, volumes and colors come together in harmony.
On the left, we can see there is also a garage, allowing the family to store cars, surfboards, bicycles and other items neatly of sight. This also protects them from the weather or possible thieves. A garage is a great addition to any family home. Don't you think it makes the home look so neat?
A path runs between the different building elements, leading up to a homely and inviting front door. Who said chic isn't warm or inviting?