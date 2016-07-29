The spectacular makeover of a family home

Wooden floors require meticulous maintenance and today at homify, we are going to show you why.

The restoration of a kitchen floor, the bedroom and the living room in this ideabook resulted in the replacing of all of the floors as well as the introduction of a new style, new colors and a whole new design.

Expert professionals 3B Architects have renovated this home, including the wooden floors, redeveloping the spatial design of this aging town house, while drawing on some of its existing characteristics.

Let's take a look!