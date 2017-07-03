Architecture: The chapel-shaped modern home

Berlin architecture professionals, Mohring Architects, are all about cutting-edge design that merges the traditional with the unconventional.

Today we will visit an unusual yet breathtaking modern home that plays on the concept and shape of a barn or a chapel in the countryside. It features a gable roof, lockable sliding shuts for protection from the sun (and the insects!) as well as privacy.

We will also discover that the main openings of the home are two-storey glass windows on the east and west sides of the building. We love the two large black barn doors, which creative a very effective look and feel.

Let's take a look!