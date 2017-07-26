Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern living: The most comfortably elegant home

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern Living Room
Today, we will take you on the tour of a home that shows off a marriage between two distinct schools of design. It is situated in the pretty city of Eder, Germany, and this hill town with its rich countryside exudes a peaceful appeal like none other. The visionary home builders from Fingerhaus GMBH have really done wonders with VIO 302. This home enjoys a chic chalet-like look with a minimalistic but fashionable appeal inside, which is predominantly based on Scandinavian themes. Sober and elegant hues like white, beige, grey and pale wood have joined hands with sudden pops of rich colours to create magic in this abode. The interiors are chic, stylish yet cosy and simple. So how did these two design schools come to mix? Read on to know!

Home in the Country: The Simple Façade

The simple façade has a grey and white look that sets it apart from the other homes in this quiet lane. The verdant greenery surrounding it makes the whole scene look idyllic, as the eaves peeping out from under the grey shingled roof create a play of the solid and the delicate.

Use of Glass for the Entryway

The entryway features reflective glass windows on either side, as a sleek panel of glass also comes down the centre of the wooden door that ushers you inside. A stone step and potted plants greet you here. Minimalist and simply perfect—this entrance proofs that less is more. 

Pops of Colour in the Living Room

The Scandinavian design of the living room brings in all the usual suspects: beige hues, pale wood, linear furniture, a few elements of comfort like the backrests and potted plants. Yet, the surprise element lies in the pops of colour like the teal curtains which add a rich undertone to the state of affairs here.

Shades of Brown in the Dining Room

The dining room brings in mocha shades that are unabashed in their rich and sophisticated look while a pale wooden table sits in the centre. The kitchen beyond also reflects this colour palette of the dining space, along with the steely gleam of modern appliances.

The Mocha Kitchen

True to the style statement of the house, here is the mocha kitchen which carries on from where the dining room left off. Chrome fittings create a sleek juxtaposition with the molten shades and the soothing beige counters. Storage needs have been taken care of in a sleek and gleaming manner, leaving ample space for free movement.

A Linear Spiral for the Staircase

The staircase brings in a quirky look thanks to the linear spiral that it charts with its lightweight planks and solid railings. The structure twists and turns uniquely without hampering the airy, expansive feel of the interiors. Potted greens add charm to the idle space under the staircase, while a dresser and clothes rack add utility values.

The Soothing Attic Bedroom

The attic style bedroom has the slant of the roof over the bed, which creates an aura of rest. The wooden floor and the simple sleigh bed have been given a subtle dose of colour with the blue and beige bedding and golden light in the corners. The bedroom is bright , airy and cosily neat.

The Modern Bathroom

With a dark and sleek wall mounted bureau and a tall blue vase of flowers, this white and brown bathroom creates an inspiring look indeed! It’s minimalistic, extremely functional yet trendy.

This German home has impressed us with its blend of sober and rich colours, sleek and minimalistic designs, comfy textures and stylish simplicity. If you want more ideas though, take another tour - A small home full of rustic charm.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

