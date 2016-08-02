The tiny apartment you wish you had

The three dimensional tumble block pattern on the floor elevates the basic grey and white bathroom to heights of style, while the cool grey counter and the slim sink add a sleek feel to the setup. Storage needs have been adequately taken care of by the sleek tower of shelves which can easily house laundry, towels, cleaning supplies and more.

This compact but powerfully designed apartment has helped us believe that size is no hindrance to fashionable living. Even simple colours, quirky patterns, and clever designs can turn a simple abode into the perfect urban sanctuary. Here’s another tour to inspire you further - A Modern and Nature-Friendly Home in Japan.