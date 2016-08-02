The tiny apartment you wish you had

Space is increasingly becoming premium in almost every city in the world, and the dreamy but urban landscape of Paris is no different. Many modern apartments here are extremely compact but incredibly chic and stylish, and they perfectly express the elegant and classy spirit of the most romantic city in the world. Project Crimea rendered creatively by the interior architects at Transition Interior Design is one such abode which is low on space but not on panache. Designed mostly in white, wooden and grey hues, this small but modish apartment will surprise you with its bold pops of colours, patterns and fresh decor. Despite its size, the modest home doesn’t lag behind on individuality or attractive quirkiness when it comes to the layout and design. So get ready to be thrilled!
The first glance after you enter the home, gives you a 360 degree view of the compact way in which it has been set. Soothing colours like grey, white and pale wood come together with decorative accents like artworks and floral arrangements to create a wholesome and homely look. It may seem a little quirky as to how the bathroom lies right next to the entryway, but note how the sliding door keeps it away from open view when closed shut.
While the stage has been set with a palette of neutral pale wood and white, the designers have decided to play with the accents to give the home a distinct personality and flavour of its own. The red spot light lamp and the Star Wars inspired artwork in black and grey make for a classic statement, which exudes a retro feel. The sideboard supporting the artwork is cleverly fitted with sleek and shuttered cabinets to make room for storage.
While the white living room has a simple design with just the right amount of seating space, it also features a play of hues that gives it a subtle yet designer bearing. The shades of grey used here, bring your focus to the chic quality of the design. An elegant grey colour has been splashed across the shelves, while a plain grey couch houses the graphic cushions below. The plush shag rug underfoot brings in a sprinkling of colours from brown to grey and pink as well. The quirkily shaped coffee table and its fresh flower arrangement add a classic touch to the setting, but keep things simple at the same time.
The kitchen and the living room have been cosily integrated with each other, without hampering ease of movement. As a clever move of sorts, the interior architects have used this kitchen island for housing the chrome appliances as well as the slim television. This island is a sleek one with industrial style lamps hanging overhead for a chic and trendy appeal.
The kitchen brings in an unexpected touch of brown through its backsplash to match the lamps hanging over the island. This also breaks the monotony of white in the overall colour palette, and adds visual interest. The wave-like pattern ushers in a retro feel; while the plenty of sleek white cabinets let you store anything and everything.
The three dimensional tumble block pattern on the floor elevates the basic grey and white bathroom to heights of style, while the cool grey counter and the slim sink add a sleek feel to the setup. Storage needs have been adequately taken care of by the sleek tower of shelves which can easily house laundry, towels, cleaning supplies and more.
This compact but powerfully designed apartment has helped us believe that size is no hindrance to fashionable living. Even simple colours, quirky patterns, and clever designs can turn a simple abode into the perfect urban sanctuary.