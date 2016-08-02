Feel like royalty in this stately villa

Antakya, the cosmopolitan capital city of Hatay in Turkey, is surrounded by lofty mountains and is culturally rich. And it is here that we are all set to explore the stately exteriors and lavish interiors of the villa designed by the architects at Ayayapitasarim. While subtle hues enhance the expansive structure of the residence from outside, its insides are a fascinating medley of opulent regal accents and chic, contemporary touches. While some rooms flaunt royal and vintage luxuries in terms of decor and furnishing, other rooms are more modern and progressive in their approach. And you will surely fall in love with the dreamy colours, plush textures, gorgeous patterns and stunning lighting of this remarkable home. So let’s get started now.
The pale grey and white facade of this sprawling villa stands out elegantly amidst lush, manicured greenery, but gives nothing away about the luxurious wonders waiting inside. Slanting roofs in dark hues and curvy metal grilles on the windows add to the visual depth and interest of the property which enjoys a number of patios and outdoor spaces.
This lavish living room is the true piece de resistance of the home with its regal furnishing and decor. The creamy, rosy and gilded environs will take you on a trip back in time when expensive living was the norm. The gorgeous drapes with their tassels and scalloped edges add to the splendour of the ornate furniture, ravishing chandelier and gleaming floor for a look you will not forget in a hurry. The massive glass windows let you admire nature’s beauty while you entertain guests here.
The soft pastel upholstery in this more modern living space brings us back to our urban realities, with the entertainment unit taking centre stage here! Cosy sofas have been paired with a smart coffee table, sleek storage units and floating shelves for a chic look and feel.
This luxurious dining room is filled with vintage flourishes through the carvings of the white polished furniture, as well as the large chandelier suspended from the ceiling like a crystal waterfall. The stunning mirror above the ornate sideboard and the rich artwork on the left reinforce the dreamy comforts promised by the rosy pastel upholstery.
The rich plum hue sits pretty with its majestic yet urban air on the classy chairs, as this modern dining room invites you to soak in nature’s beauty through its massive glass windows. The pendant light hanging from the ceiling matches step with the contemporary style of the room, but impresses with its soft golden glow.
The sophisticated beige and white kitchen is a combination of an open modern layout and glossy textures that make a subtly lavish statement. The spacious but sleek counter and the wall on the left is cleverly lined with beautiful cabinets to meet storage needs, while slim skylights bring in ample sunlight for natural illumination.
Everything in this bedroom spells royal without being over the top. Rich purple and its varied hues blend creatively with cream and beige tones to create a sophisticated aura here. The ornate bedroom furniture in pristine white and the decorative wall panels behind the bed make sure that you feel like royalty after waking up, every single day.
Clad in glistening gold and glossy white and well-lit thanks to the pretty crystal chandelier, this bathroom is a regal dream come true! The separator and the curtain shading the window are artistic delights, while the shelving unit in the corner offers vintage magic in spotless white.
The awe-inspiringly carved white bureau holds a lavish golden sink with matching fixtures and accessories. The wall carvings and the ornate mirror add to the magnificence of the bureau, to make this bathroom a regal treat ensconced in mellow lighting.
This bathroom sports a more modern look with an artistic splash of colours on the three dimensional contoured tiles. The white and blue environs make for a cool aqua statement here, with random pops of cheery yellow!
This mind-blowing Turkish residence is a gorgeous concoction of regal, vintage and contemporary designs, decor schemes, and brilliant ideas. It offers you the sheer luxury of bygone days while keeping you rooted to urban practicalities.