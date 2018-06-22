Organize your clothes: 10 creative and effective ways to store and hang your clothes

When it comes to clothes and storage, sometimes we have to be creative, especially if space in our homes is scarce. No-one wants visible clutter, but keeping things hidden can sometimes be a problem—especially if you have a lot of clothes, shoes and other garments to store. With a few innovative ideas, storing or hanging your clothes can be seen as a chance to decorate your home. Depending on how limited you are with your options, keeping things organized can be done with a little bit of re-thinking of the ways in which you use space.

Let's take a look at 10 great ideas for storing and hanging clothing!