Gardening: 14 small gardens that are easy to copy

There is nothing better than a garden, no matter how big or how small your home is. Being able to have a breath of fresh air or a touch of greenery can leave you feeling relaxed or at peace in your little home as you get back in touch with nature.

It can be a little frustrating to have a small garden as you may feel like there is no point. But today at homify, we are here to tell you that this is not the case. In fact, we have 14 small garden designs to show you today that will take your breath away.

Hopefully they will inspire you and excite you so that you can create your own beautiful and stylish small garden too!