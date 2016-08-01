Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Nine back yards you need to copy!

press profile homify press profile homify
Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
Loading admin actions …

From the indulgence of sheer luxury to the practicality of countryside rustic, your back yard should be considered an extension of your home. These inspirational gardens and uses of outdoor space are crucial components of each property that they envelop. In this list, we showcase both opulence and understatement, including a number of down-to-earth, sustainable backyards for eco-friendly living. Enjoy!

Stretching the definition of a back yard

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

This outdoor space is as ambiguous as it is serene and luxurious. More an atrium than a back yard, weather-proof outdoor furniture lets the homeowners relax shaded from the sun.  The cool white walls and architectural plants add a gently tropical feel.

Join the treehouse club

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

This striking wooden-slatted gazebo takes its cues from everyone's childhood fantasy – the ultimate treehouse – to bring arboreal living down to earth in inimitable style.  

Free-flowing indoor and outdoor spaces

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

This home emphasises natural flow from indoor to outdoor, with a covered terrace and dining area connecting a lounger-strewn lawn and the body of the house. 

Water and sculpture in the sun

Zäune, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Garden Fencing & walls Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Minimal, modern design transforms this backyard pool area into a work of art. Asymmetric blocks of stone impart a degree of privacy, but moreover provide a vertical, visual counterpoint to the tranquil, horizontal surface of the swimming pool. 

Back to basics

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

This simple woven wicker wall recalls ancient countryside practices, underlining this property's semi-rural location, providing shelter from wind (and the neighbours). 

Descend into Zen

homify Garden Swim baths & ponds
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another water feature – but one not intended for human bathing – this stone-ringed pond is filled with Japanese koi carp, creating a tranquil spot for reflection in the garden. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Upcycle for style

homify Garden Accessories & decoration Natural Fibre Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

This compact garden makes extensive use of recycled materials to not only bring down costs but create an eye-catching space in which to kick back. Cable spools sunk into the earth provide soil stability, stepping stones in wet weather, and visually punctuate this long, side-slung backyard. 

Talk about farm-to-table: essential ecology

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Garden Plant pots & vases Solid Wood Wood effect
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden

Increasingly, forward thinking homeowners are turning to their backyards to furnish their kitchens with the freshest produce possible. This functional garden has been filled with elevated planters made from recycled timber – an essential ecological gesture in today's world. 

For a home with a green heart, take a look at: A modern and nature-friendly home in Japan

The family home of simple style
Which of these amazing gardens is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks