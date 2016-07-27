Before and After: From inhospitable to welcoming!

This beautiful house is located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and the renovation project, led by LCB studio coordinated all aspects of planning; from the architectural to the decorative. When defining the aesthetic concepts behind the project, the professionals decided to go for a modern design with very calming tones which adapted to the serenity of the surroundings. They achieved their goal with flying colors!
Come in and find out for yourself.
Changes in this room were radical. It is almost hard to believe that the two images are the same living room. The initial room was rather an entrance area which led into a hallway that felt somewhat cold and impersonal. The renovated living room has certainly taken on a brand new look. The warm colors of the wood, contrasted with the white furniture and gentle lighting, give this room a whole new personality.
While we are still in the living room, we certainly have been given fresh new perspectives that have opened the dining area and kitchen. The use of natural colors such as brown, beige and white have given the house a serene ambiance.
The bedroom renovation has left us speechless. With the lack luster walls, the old wardrobe and a very cold looking floor, the room was desperate for a make-over. The final design provides a cozy and lavish bedroom in which comfort and style take precedence. The built in wardrobes and mirror give the room depth and a sense of visual space.
We can see that a lot of work has gone into the complete recreation of the living room to make it a top quality space in which the decor is meticulously organized and perfectly arranged.
We can all agree that this bedroom has come a long way and has turned out amazing. The comfortable bed and the delicate new furnishings give the room a romantic glow.
