Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An Argentinian home from the future

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

This stunning home is designed by Vismaracorsi Arquitectos and is found in Rosario, a city in the province of Santa Fe, Argentina. Whilst Argentinian architecture celebrates the traditional and the contemporary, this home makes a striking impression and can be counted as a very unique find. Ranking highly on the innovative scale with its modern architecture and savvy interior design, it certainly is something to admire!

Whilst it assumes a simplistic exterior and looks very much like a large matchbox on first glance, when we slide inside we are faced with something very different; an immense amount of space. 

Let's take a look…

First impressions

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Appearing at first like a large rectangular box that is lit from the inside, the facade of this home presents us with both the modern and the futuristic. Luminous and delightful, with lawn on both sides of the driveway for balance, it blends the natural with the man-made perfectly. 

Dreamy and delightful

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Garden Pool
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

It is not hard to believe that the back of the house is even more amazing than the front. The impact of the white render makes a huge statement, whilst the reflection of the windows on the pool creates a glossy finish. The landscape is simple and works to emphasize the grandeur of the home.  

If you like gloss and glamour, be sure to take a look at this opulent Brazilian home

Light luxury

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Making our way inside, where white furniture takes precedence, the home boasts luxury and sophistication with its approach to light and space. Just as we enter the house, the dining room presents a perfect spot to entertain guests, whilst the hanging lights give off a beachy glow. 

The living areas are designed with warm weather in mind, with the outdoor kitchen providing a view of both the dining and sitting areas. 

An uncomplicated kitchen

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Kitchen
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Which brings us to the kitchen. Designed on a plateau of delicacy with a white color scheme, the modern appliances lavished with style ensure that the kitchen ticks all the boxes when it comes to convenience and efficiency.

A room in which to think

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Terrace
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The office space is located at the rear of the home. The window is positioned at full height and the views of the outside are spectacular. With plenty of inspiration at a glance, this indoor working space makes you feel like you are outdoors basking in sunlight. 

Joyous living room

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Living Room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

There is much to admire about this living room. From the sumptuous furnishings to the gorgeous decor, this space feels, for want of a better word, ethereal. The plants encased in glass are treated like fine sculptures which add balance and color, whilst the combination of natural earthy tones coupled with pristine brightness, create a flawless finish. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A contemporary bedroom

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Bedroom
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The bedroom is a perfect size and offers beautiful views across the yard through the large picture window. Again, white takes precedence to create a carefree, fresh look overall, whilst the floorboards add a touch of the natural. 

Bathroom bliss

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Bathroom
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The design of the bathroom features a space which feels accommodating and fresh. The large mirror creates a visual abyss and gives the illusion of space beyond. Designed with efficiency in mind, this bathroom is both elegant and stylish.  

Bleak to chic: a rustic home gets a modern makeover
Have you been inspired by this innovative Argentinian home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks