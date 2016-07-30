A Beautiful Home in a Stunning Landscape

We love the long mirror and the long countertop and we adore the big windows, all of which give this bathroom a truly deluxe look! This space is not only expansive, but also airy and bright. The concealed artificial lights are in tune with the stylish and minimalistic trend of the house.

The architects have done an exceptional job of lending a contemporary and stylish tone to a lavish country home. The floating roof is a focal point of interest in the structure. They have proven beyond doubt that minimalism and luxury need not be contrary concepts, and that a green landscape viewed through large windows can ensure a beautiful and cosy lifestyle! Here’s another tour to inspire you further: The rustic home of two halves.