A Beautiful Home in a Stunning Landscape

Does the thought of exploring a sprawling two storey villa amidst verdant greenery and with a “floating” surprise, pique your interest? We are sure it does! This house with a floating roof that we are about to tour today is situated in the picturesque German city of Bremen. Surrounded by manicured lawns, towering trees, flowering bushes, and a gorgeous water feature, this mansion is a lavishly rustic and cosy delight with spacious and airy interiors. The structure makes ample use of glass, which contributes to its openness and “floating” character, while each expansive room lets you breathe and live in peace. Simple and minimalistic designs paired with smart engineering are the forte of this residence by the innovative architects at Mohring Architekten in Berlin.
An abundance of glass windows in the two-storey façade gives a wonderfully modern and classy look to a countryside villa, while the rockery takes us back to traditional times. We can vividly visualize relaxing on the bench by the large pond, basking in the warm yellow glow of the lights, while being surrounded by all the lovely greenery! The glass allows the inhabitants of the house to admire nature’s bounty from every nook and cranny, and also lets the warm interior lights shine through in the evenings.
As you approach the mansion, you will get to notice how the roof of the house is delicately but sturdily supported by glass all around. This contributes to the unique floating look of the property, while the porch with its flimsy shade adds to the illusion. The brick pillars in the distance and the rustic brick finish of the exteriors go well with the lush natural environs under a periwinkle blue sky.
A gigantic window boasting of a view that looks like a painting by one of the masters—what a fine experience while you are ascending or descending the stairs! We are completely in favour of this serene, verdant ambiance that takes the beauty of the wooden staircase and landing to a whole new level.
A kitchen like this sure makes cooking a delight! The elegant white and brown colour scheme and the clean lines of the fittings complement each other to make this a stylish and amply-lit kitchen. The green view adds a natural dash of beautiful colour, while the sleek storage units allow you to keep organisation woes at bay.
The white and wooden theme continues to the bedroom with the classy wooden floor and window skirting contrasting with the white walls and bed. The contemporary lights extending from the wall add a touch of glamour, while a quirky wooden sculpture fits well in the minimalistic setting. Indeed, what other decoration is necessary when there is such a view to behold through the windows all around!
We love the long mirror and the long countertop and we adore the big windows, all of which give this bathroom a truly deluxe look! This space is not only expansive, but also airy and bright. The concealed artificial lights are in tune with the stylish and minimalistic trend of the house.
The architects have done an exceptional job of lending a contemporary and stylish tone to a lavish country home. The floating roof is a focal point of interest in the structure. They have proven beyond doubt that minimalism and luxury need not be contrary concepts, and that a green landscape viewed through large windows can ensure a beautiful and cosy lifestyle! Here’s another tour to inspire you further: The rustic home of two halves.