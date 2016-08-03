9 ways to beautify a small living room

Small living rooms don't have to make you feel closed in, especially if you are thinking of using the aesthetic furniture to beautify your living space.

With the right approach, you can decorate your living room and create more space by following a few simple design ideas. Choose the right objects to feature and you will create a space which is clutter-free, inspirational and vivid. From choosing the right lighting, color to style, it is amazing what you can do to make your living room appealing without encroaching on floor space.

Let's take a look at 9 easy ways to beautify a small living room…