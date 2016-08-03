Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to beautify a small living room

press profile homify press profile homify
Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Living Room Wood
Small living rooms don't have to make you feel closed in, especially if you are thinking of using the aesthetic furniture to beautify your living space. 

With the right approach, you can decorate your living room and create more space by following a few simple design ideas. Choose the right objects to feature and you will create a space which is clutter-free, inspirational and vivid. From choosing the right lighting, color to style, it is amazing what you can do to make your living room appealing without encroaching on floor space. 

Let's take a look at 9 easy ways to beautify a small living room…

1. Color emphasis

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
This living room is a perfect example of the way in which you can use certain colors to enhance the effect of furniture and create unity between the objects. The pink hues in this living room are delicate and balanced.

2. Use furniture to decorate

Living, Els Home Els Home Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Multicolored
You don't have to have a big living room to fully take advantage of decorating with color. Even small spaces benefit from experimenting with different hues and textures to create a sense of splendor and size. 

3. Make your lighting the centerpiece

Random Light - Suspension Lamp - Moooi MOHD - Mollura Home and Design Living roomLighting
Random Light—Suspension Lamp—Moooi

This simple light which hangs above the main area of the living room creates focus and effect. Choose lighting that is transparent and light-weight to create a sense of luminosity and space. 

4. Make an artwork wall

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern Living Room
Create a sense of intrigue and adventure by dedicating a wall to artwork. This doesn't mean installing a single artwork—perhaps you might like to utilize a whole wall just for that purpose. 

5. Choose interesting backdrops

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Living Room Wood
By choosing to either paint a feature wall or use a backdrop such as this perspective-shifting feature, you are redirecting the focus and making the room appealing and original. 

6. Give it a theme

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Living room
This classically designed living room has a theme guiding it. The luxurious color scheme of soothing black and the various sources of light give it an immaculate finish. The furnishings are unified by style and color which makes any small living space feel grand. 

7. Create space illusion with mirrors

homify Living room
Mirrors are a great way to make a room feel bigger than it is. But instead of using large ones which reflect clutter, why not pepper your living room with several differently shaped mirrors which not only create a sense of extended space, but also look amazing. 

8. Install a fireplace

Rustic fireplace Hart Design and Construction Living room
Rustic fireplace

Fireplaces are known to create a romantic and cozy ambiance so if you have the resources to install a real one or an artificial one, you can immediately transform a small living space and make the fireplace the focus.

9. Create contrast

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern Living Room
Floor-to-ceiling bookcases can appear cluttered if they blend into the room they are in. By painting the bookcase a different shade of color, it immediately feels like you have created an alternative space in which to dwell. 

If you enjoyed this article, you'll love: 11 clever ways to make your bedroom look bigger!

Are you inspired to redecorate with your small living room? Share your ideas with us!

