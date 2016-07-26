Before and After: 7 bathroom renovations that will surprise you

The areas in which we spend the most time in are our kitchens and our bathrooms. The following bathrooms all pertain to an era long-gone and are certainly in need of some refreshment. We will show you 7 miraculous bathroom conversions which will surprise you.
Let's start the tour.
Having a skylight in the bathroom is growing more popular especially if the bathroom is in the attic. The view can be quite exquisite and you will be delighted with the result.
The bathtub fits perfectly under the skylight in which the occupier is free to bask in the light. Even though the bathroom is small, every part of it is used efficiently with the aim of taking full advantage of the views overhead.
Although these dark tiles were once the fashion, they certainly make a bathroom look and feel dreary. This bathroom has a very gloomy landscape and looks cluttered and old.
It almost feels like we have entered another bathroom. The bleak tiles have been completely removed with white tiles now being the preference. The old bathtub has been replaced by a modern shower with transparent glass, whilst the two sinks have been abandoned and replaced by a contemporary one. It certainly feels like this bathroom lived through a dramatic update.
Again we encounter a bleak brown wall of tiles which pertain to ancient times, whilst the slanting roof makes the space feel cramped and narrow.
The dark walls have been replaced with sand-colored ceramic tiles, giving the bathroom a more luminous appearance. The sink and toilet have also switched places giving the bathroom a more spacious look.
Before its renovation, this bathroom had a very ordinary appearance. Mosaic tiles in turquoise tones were making the space feel smaller than it actually is. This is why home owners opt for a more modern and spacious design.
The bathroom has been modernized and has gained a very fresh look. The tiles have been updated and the bathtub was removed and replaced by a clear glass shower. The sink has also been replenished with a design that is sleek and modern with additional space for storage.
Without a previously existing bathroom in this space, this room is being restructured to fit a bathroom. There is not much to see except the inside of the roof, but the light is certainly coming in from the right places. Let's see how the interior designers took full advantage of the windows.
This loft bathroom was built from scratch and looks simply amazing. The bath is perfectly positioned at window level which makes it an ideal ambiance for relieving the fatigue of the day. The glass screen separates the modern shower and also creates a sense of transparence and space.
Another example of a very small bathroom with an outdated mediocre design. Gray patterned tiles for the floor and other accessories enhance the rather dull decoration.
A beautiful compatibility of color such as blue and white have revamped the outdated beige and red color schemes of the previous bathroom. The bath tub, sink and toilet bowl have been completely renewed and the old fashioned decorations have been replaced by stylish and sophisticated objects.
Our last example of an old fashioned design. With poorly matching wallpaper, a dark green bathtub and sink coupled with faded tones throughout, it is obvious this bathroom is ready for revival.
The entire bathroom has been transformed. For small bathrooms, the shower screen is more functional than a bathtub so this new design works great. Shelves have been inserted under the sink to allow for more storage.
