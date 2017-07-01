Feng Shui is a Chinese philosophical system of harmonizing with the surrounding environment.

One of the Five Arts of Chinese Metaphysics, called physiognomy , it is all about the observation of appearances through formulas and calculations . It is based on the principle that invisible forces bind the universe, earth and humanity together.

Today at homify we are going to look at seven feng shui tricks that, according to Chinese philosophy, will attract money into your home, bringing you wealth and prosperity.

Let's take a look!