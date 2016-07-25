The Modern Family Home with a Twist

There is nothing better than a comfortable family home that oozes sophistication and class. This is exactly what we are going to see now in the form of this German home, designed by professionals Bau-Fritz.

This double-storey gem is eco-friendly and sustainable, while still holding all of the modern comforts of a beautiful family home.

So often people think that living in a more eco-friendly home means living a more rustic lifestyle, but this is not the case. There are so many green homes on the market, which bring variety and diversity to the type of home that you can choose. These can be as basic or as intricate and lavish as you like.

Today we are going to see an example of a modern family home that is as stylish and attractive as it is environmentally friendly.