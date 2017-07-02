Interior: 8 ideas for a modern bedroom

A bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's a little haven where you can escape from the rest of the world as well as an expression of your personality. It should exude warmth and homeliness, giving you a chance to regroup, relax and find peace before you go to sleep and when you wake up in the morning.

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you some of the hottest and most modern bedroom designs in the industry at the moment, which will give you the inspiration to transform your home into a creative little nook that is not only an expression of your personality but also a little cocoon.

Let's take a look at these funky, modern spaces!