The stylish private home of minimalistic roots

The rich brown slats in this unique veranda look very trendy and contrast boldly with the white walls of the house. The high walls make it a lovely private space for a compact home, where you can sunbathe or enjoy an airy outdoor meal with loved ones.

Kenji Matsuoka has created a bold, contemporary and stylish home that makes quite a statement! The neat lines, elegant colours and sheer functionality of Plate House’s minimalistic setting are a treat for the eye and a pleasure for all the senses. Take another tour for more ideas - A Cosy and Quirky House in Japan.