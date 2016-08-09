The stylish private home of minimalistic roots

Taking us far away from the hustle and bustle of busy lives and the clutter of the average houses, architects at Kenji Matsuoka in Fukuoka, Japan, have given shape to a minimalist vision in the form of the Plate House. The straightforward structure and simple layout of the abode in no way hamper its style quotient. Rather, these ensure the home’s expansive and well-ventilated feel, accentuated by the wise use of glass. A simple colour palette of white, grey and dark wooden hues dominate the house without encouraging monotony. And all functional aspects have been taken care of too. Let’s take a tour of this intriguing structure that represents a desire to eliminate the unnecessary, and provides personal space in a neat, contemporary, and compact manner.
The neat lines and bold structure of the façade give us a clue to the décor we may expect within. The rich brown slats of the enclosed veranda make a confident statement against the pure white of the main structure. Observe the huge paving stones set in the gravel that surrounds the house and the solitary plants decking the edge of the building - we look forward to seeing how the style is maintained within!
The cool whites and greys in the living area look remarkably elegant, while the dark brown furniture running neatly along one wall is smart and functional. The comfortable grey L-shaped sofa has clean lines and no fuss in the form of cushions. We love the long and narrow window beside the entertainment too – it’s such a simple and contemporary touch that adds abundant style to the room in true minimalist fashion!
The dining area is strategically placed between the living area and the kitchen, ensuring easy communication with either. Since it is beautifully situated in front of the large glass doors, this area gets lots of natural light. On a pleasant day, just leave the doors open, and let the breeze in for a refreshing dining experience!
The kitchen looks smart, compact and functional. We note the desire for symmetry – here too there is a long and narrow window to match the one in the living area. Similarly, the dark brown and white colour scheme of the kitchen island matches the scheme at the other end of the hall. Also observe how the island is fitted with ample cabinets for catering to all storage needs.
The passage leading to the bathroom is pure white and has one potted plant to add a dash of colour. Facing the plant is a large mirror that ups the style quotient. The all-white colour scheme gives the passage a very cool, modern and stylish look, and the bathroom door at the end of the passage merges neatly into the wall. Minimalism at is best!
Visiting this bathroom would be a real pleasure! The simplicity and the all-white ambiance only heighten a sense of calm in this wonderful marriage of modernity, minimalism and style. Yet again, we note the use of clean lines for the washbasins and mirror.
The rich brown slats in this unique veranda look very trendy and contrast boldly with the white walls of the house. The high walls make it a lovely private space for a compact home, where you can sunbathe or enjoy an airy outdoor meal with loved ones.
Kenji Matsuoka has created a bold, contemporary and stylish home that makes quite a statement! The neat lines, elegant colours and sheer functionality of Plate House's minimalistic setting are a treat for the eye and a pleasure for all the senses.