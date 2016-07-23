Living in a small home does not have to be a decorating challenge. There are many ways in which you can create more space, make use of the space you already have or completely redecorate to make it feel beautiful! The design professionals behind these simple yet sophisticated ideas have utilized a few tricks from the book, so we can now bring you 11 easy ways to beautify a small home.

Whether you live in a tiny urban apartment or a home with limited space, you don't have to be a design genius to follow some of these simple methods to beautify your home. Read on for some seriously creative tips!