11 incredible Japanese interiors

桑名の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern Living Room
These Japanese interiors are bathed in natural light, adorned with simple yet effective furnishings with warm and pleasant surroundings. These residences are almost always inhabited by a zen-like glow which infuses the architecture with rich textures and balanced colors. 

Without overcrowding, these beautiful Japanese interiors are mostly minimalist, bright and of course functional in the cleverest of ways. If you have always been fascinated with the way the natural can become the homely, then take a look at these 11 incredible Japanese interiors. 

1. A view within

桑名の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

This inspiring living space takes full advantage of the windows to create an indoor/outdoor feeling. Wood is a common theme in Japanese interiors and this living room certainly features it heavily; especially when it comes to framing glass. Raw and natural, the space certainly feels warm and homely. 

2. Overhead windows

桑名の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern Dining Room
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

The interior decorators have gone for the common themes in Japanese design by creating a natural, balanced and functional living space. Using every room, or every section of space, an extra room is positioned above the living room with its own windows and takes full advantage of the natural light coming in to the living room. 

3. Serenity

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

The flight of steps leads downwards into a bright kitchen in which peace and order is key. The use of wood and white tones throughout create an air of calm which is widely felt throughout this home. There is certainly a sense of openness blended with the right perspective. 

4. Harmony

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

This amazing living space almost feels like it is living; with the blend of wood, light and simple yet effective decor—walking into this room would immediately feel like a breath of fresh air. The kitchen, with its open-display shelves, and a general air of freedom throughout, it is easy to see why dining and relaxing in a space like this would help you unwind. 

5. Space for storage

Atelier in Iga, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

Plenty of room for storage in every nook, this office space feels endless. With the added room overhead coupled with shelves, drawers and spots in which to store things, creativity is not going to be hard to come by!

6. Windows galore

Otsu House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

What is superb about this living space is its use of windows to create a sense of harmony between the rooms. No matter where you stand, you are able to view a window. The kitchen, dining and living room are in close proximity but the natural light works to create a sense of unity and kinship between the objects. 

7. Boundless

Atelier in Iga, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

This kitchen is as weightless as it is boundless. With very simple shelves and no overhanging cupboards, it certainly feels light and airy. The view is amazing and gives the impression of being up in the air. 

8. Light delight

homify Modern Living Room
homify

The common theme of there being a lot of differently shaped windows protrudes in Japanese homes. Infused with natural light, this simple kitchen and combined dining area seem like they promise a lovely evening. 

9. Japanese Bedrooms

『恋に落ちる』, 株式会社しあわせな家
株式会社しあわせな家

This bedroom is decorated with earthy colors which give the whole room a sense of balance and style. The windows of the bedroom look out into another interior space which create an air of fluidity throughout. 

10. Wooden cabin

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

This charming room has everything that is needed to create a home office. Taking on the characteristics of a log cabin, the working space is clutter-free, serene and welcoming. 

11. Secret places

黒川の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Fully encased in wood, this secret study room is perfect for getting some quiet reading done or some meditating. Although small, the windows provide enough natural light, whilst the wood gives the room a raw and natural feel. 

Want to see more stunning design? Check out the simple wooden home of sophistication!

Lifeless to Lovely: The Inspiring Makeover of a Turkish Apartment
Japanese interiors are warm, balanced, and beautiful. Is your home inspired by some of these design ideas?

