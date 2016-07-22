These Japanese interiors are bathed in natural light, adorned with simple yet effective furnishings with warm and pleasant surroundings. These residences are almost always inhabited by a zen-like glow which infuses the architecture with rich textures and balanced colors.

Without overcrowding, these beautiful Japanese interiors are mostly minimalist, bright and of course functional in the cleverest of ways. If you have always been fascinated with the way the natural can become the homely, then take a look at these 11 incredible Japanese interiors.