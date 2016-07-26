Bleak to chic: a rustic home gets a modern makeover

The city of Viseu in Portugal is known for its quaint medieval charm and the many old-world buildings it houses. But with modernism gradually making its presence felt in this city, dated houses are undergoing more contemporary and smart renovations. One such rehabilitation was executed by the visionary architects at Vasco Rodrigues for this house at Abbot Bridge.
This dilapidated mansion was showing every sign of neglect and succumbing to the ravages of time. So the architects decide to give it a look which is more modern, hospitable and welcoming. The interiors are now more visually appealing too, and equipped with chic furnishing and stylish accents. But what we love is how the beauty of rusticity and traditional touches has still been retained in this residence.
The old stone building looked worn out and dull prior to the renovation. The doors and windows were dilapidated and shabby, and the balcony was from centuries ago. The roof needed immediate attention too, and the structures on it could easily make way for an entirely new floor.
A remarkable difference from the original appearance, this revamped house looks so much more appealing to the eye. Brand new glass doors and windows add shine and beauty to the facade, while the sleeker rendition of the balcony also catches our attention. The newly-built top floor is a concrete affair in creamy white, which offers stylish contrast to the rustic stone structure below. The top floor also comes with an expansive L-shaped balcony which lets you enjoy the outdoor view and fresh air.
The polished rich wooden finishing on the ceiling and floor of this living space is breathtaking, along with ceiling lights which make it look a class apart. The soothing cream-hued sofas add elegance and cosiness to the space, while the colourful cushions lend liveliness and cheer. The stone walls infuse the room with quaint rusticity and truly complement the sofas. The beautiful rust colour rug is not to be missed, as it blends in so well with the ceiling and floor. And intensely dark wood is definitely the right choice when it comes to the entertainment unit and shelves, since it ensures a classy ambiance.
Adjoining the living area is the dining space with a dark wooden rectangular dining set cleverly placed just outside the kitchen. The rust colour rug matches the one in the living area, and offers a bright spot on the floor. The homely feel of the dining space is apparent from the simplistic layout and the dark wooden sideboard that holds crockery, tableware and more.
This picture depicts the staircase to the bedroom. Crafted from stainless steel and sleek planks of wood, this stairway is an elegant and minimalistic feature in this abode. Besides exuding an airy and open feel thanks to the way the steps have been laid, the staircase also provides ample space underneath for storing things or fitting in cabinets.
The updated bedroom looks bright and airy with the large glass window and doors leading to the bright balcony. The floor shines with its lavish wooden finish and the black double bed looks perfect for relaxation. The vibrant bedding adds a dose of pizzazz to the space, while the pretty white chandelier floods the room with a soft glow after sunset. The entertainment unit is wall-mounted and hence saves the much needed floor space here.
Inspired by the attractive renovation of this once old and derelict house in Portugal? We are too! Here's another before and after story that will keep you hooked, too: Empty Shell to Cosy Home: A Charming Makeover Story from Japan.