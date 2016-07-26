Bleak to chic: a rustic home gets a modern makeover

The city of Viseu in Portugal is known for its quaint medieval charm and the many old-world buildings it houses. But with modernism gradually making its presence felt in this city, dated houses are undergoing more contemporary and smart renovations. One such rehabilitation was executed by the visionary architects at Vasco Rodrigues for this house at Abbot Bridge.

This dilapidated mansion was showing every sign of neglect and succumbing to the ravages of time. So the architects decide to give it a look which is more modern, hospitable and welcoming. The interiors are now more visually appealing too, and equipped with chic furnishing and stylish accents. But what we love is how the beauty of rusticity and traditional touches has still been retained in this residence.