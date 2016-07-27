8 Innovative Dining Choices for Everyone

For a small house that boasts a pleasing casual look, an informal dining arrangement tucked snugly behind the kitchen island is a first-rate option. The cosy sofa seating is flush against the island and wall, making a space-saving L-shape, and there is easy communication between the kitchen and dining area.

Thus, no matter what size the house, what shape the room, or what width the hall – there’s a design for each and every abode to make the dining experience the most delicious of all! Check out another inspiring ideabook here: 7 smart ways to make your dining room a show-stopper.