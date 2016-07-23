The sophisticated little family home

Designed by Japanese architect professionals, today's homify 360 is an example of how simplicity and sophistication collide.

This sophisticated little family home holds only the basic necessities, yet oozes a subtle charm that anyone looking for an interior (or exterior) home make-over could learn from. So often, we believe that we should fill our homes with artwork, furniture and decor items to create a stylish space, but sometimes less is in fact more.

Today we will explore this little family home and see how the designers have achieved such a special little architectural gem, while keeping the home so minimalist.