A Sleek Modern House Filled with Cosy Touches

The sharp and slim house that we are about to explore today will surely surprise you with its cosy nooks, open and airy design, sudden pops of lively colours, and abundant use of earthy textures and finishes. The Takatsu House in Tokyo beautifully reflects the ultramodern and traditional spirit of the Japanese capital, with its minimalistic yet comfy quarters.

The ample use of glass and clever structural designs ensure that the house receives adequate sunlight and fresh air, which is very much in line with the thoughts of the contemporary school of architecture. You will also be impressed by the efficient use of space, which helps this property to stand out from the rest in the neighbourhood. The architects at To Mountain Architects have truly achieved a marvellous feat. Let's take a look…