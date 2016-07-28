A Sleek Modern House Filled with Cosy Touches

The sharp and slim house that we are about to explore today will surely surprise you with its cosy nooks, open and airy design, sudden pops of lively colours, and abundant use of earthy textures and finishes. The Takatsu House in Tokyo beautifully reflects the ultramodern and traditional spirit of the Japanese capital, with its minimalistic yet comfy quarters.
The ample use of glass and clever structural designs ensure that the house receives adequate sunlight and fresh air, which is very much in line with the thoughts of the contemporary school of architecture. You will also be impressed by the efficient use of space, which helps this property to stand out from the rest in the neighbourhood. The architects at To Mountain Architects have truly achieved a marvellous feat. Let's take a look…
The very first look at the home speaks volumes of the compact story that has been woven within.
A sleek side holds the main door which is quite a novelty indeed, while the rest of the home stands impressively with an angular terrace and porch to proclaim its love for the outdoors. The use of a cool and sophisticated grey hue for the exteriors was a great choice, as it lends the residence a unique touch against the landscape.
The stylish staircase has a strong rustic appeal even though it retains a minimalist pattern, with just enough planks for the stairs and a few short beams on top to let sunlight in.
Two simple colours have been used in this space for maximum effect.
This living and reading corner of the home enjoys the presence of glass doors which lead you to the airy and sunny terrace with a sweeping view of the surroundings. Wood lines the floor inside as well as outside, while white walls ensure the spaciousness of this nook.
The spaces reserved for reading books, strumming on guitars, and working in peace, lie on the left, and offer colourful pizzazz. And an inviting hammock adorns the middle, and beckons you to sink into its lazy depths when you need a break!
This bright blue alcove has been cleverly designed to create a reading nook where you can indulge in musical pleasures too. With shelves on either side, and a rug and cushions for cosiness, this private space is peppy, comforting and almost like a home within a home.
Next to it is the chirpy lime green study nook with its wall-mounted desk and smart white chair. So if you work hard, make sure that you play harder!
The rustic setting comes as a surprise in the modern environs of this space.
The dining room is set on the next level with its driftwood style dining table polished to perfection, while the staircase and blue walls in the corner beckon you to go higher up to explore the mezzanine that you can see from here. The glazing on the mezzanine and in the dining space allows this area to be flooded by sunlight.
Stepping on the mezzanine floor will give you quite a style high, as colours peep out from behind doors and pale wood adorns the space with warmth and airiness. The large glass windows let sunlight in and help you to enjoy the outside view at the same time.
This slim and stylish house has impressed us considerably with its warm wooden accents, soulful use of colours, airy and sunny design, and quirky comfort zones.