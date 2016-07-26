The chic apartment of surprising shapes

The industrial port city of Bilbao in Spain enjoys the presence of verdant mountains all around, and is home to both traditional and avant-garde architecture. And it is here that we come across the DiGo House, cleverly created by the architects at MADG Architect. These professionals love playing around with unique layouts, structures and interior design concepts which take even the most conventional settings to the heights of fashion. So the DiGo House is filled with soft and soothing elements, stunning designs, exclusive lighting and smart functional ideas – aspects that come together to create a serene urban oasis. Intrigued to see more? Read on for our photo tour!
The entryway has a subtly curved glass wall with concealed private quarters on the other side. This lends a charming look to the corridor which is done up predominantly with the glow of lights fixed at various points on the ceiling. Pale wood is the perfect complement for the nude glass elements set in solid metal frames.
The living room of the home has been set in a corner that faces a television, with a large exposed shelving unit holding books and other bric-a-brac. The scene is one of homely warmth and wholesome charm with myriad designer elements. Soft and calming lighting accompanied by the quirky ceiling design lets loose a pool of light which cascades down over the beige and black setting below. The plush recliner and day bed promise hours of comfort and idyllic pleasure.
The stylish white dining table set sits under a beautifully carved ceiling, and lends contrast to the delicately curving wooden wall on the left. Concealed but bright ceiling lights and a quaint pendant lamp engulf this dining space with a cheerful and elegant glow. The slim and gleaming sideboard on the right comes in handy for storing dining essentials and displaying quaint accessories.
A chic and sophisticated look pervades the kitchen with the U-shaped layout and mix of soft and bright lights. The smooth white cabinets line this U structure neatly, while the breakfast nook is placed on the left along with a trendy chair for those occasions when you want to catch a quick bite. The beige flooring complements the spotless white of the kitchen, and we love how all appliances have been accommodated in a streamlined manner.
The bedroom sports an aura of calm, with a rustic-looking wooden floor and curvy ceiling pattern that houses the ambient lighting for the space. Pops of golden lighting adorn the wooden headboard and a modern armchair near the window asks you to take a break and enjoy the view outside. Last but not the least, the plush white and beige bed promises a good night’s sleep.
Bathed in the same serene glory that follows you throughout the home, the bathroom offers a high dose of class when it comes to design values. The sleek and futuristic fixtures seem to come straight out of the pages of a high-end home decor magazine!
This luxurious and modern house impresses us with its quirky ceiling patterns, unique lighting, comfy textures, and an aesthetic appeal that is rare yet charming.