Wooden House: A simple home of sophistication

This Berlin home, designed by architecture professionals, MÖHRING, is an example of beautiful, Scandinavian architecture and design.

Categorized by simplicity, minimalism and functionality, this style is cutting-edge, modern and breathtaking.

As Henry Wadsworth Longellow said, In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.

Let's see how this home is a perfect example of supreme excellence. Come on in…