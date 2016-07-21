10 habits to keep your home clean and tidy

If there is anything we think is important, it is having a clean and organized home. Regardless of your design or style, a clean house always makes for a beautiful home! What's more is that it is not very soothing for your mind or your body to sit in a messy or dirty home!

Unfortunately, we don't always have the time and the patience to keep everything neatly in order.

Yet it is possible, without becoming obsessed with cleaning! By introducing a number of routine tasks that prevent your house from becoming a mess, you can keep it clean every single day. Another plus is that you will save time spring cleaning if you tidy up more regularly. So what do you need? Just 5 to 10 minutes a day!

In this homify ideabook, we are going to share some suggestions that will ensure your home is cleaner and neater. Hopefully we will be able to help you so that you can have your house clean in a jiffy.

Want to join us?