Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Transformation: Brightening up a drab kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

One cannot get much enjoyment out of cooking in a drab and dreary kitchen. The interior architects had to pull out the big guns when it came to recreating this space to make room for a fresh, chic and vibrant kitchen. It's all in the detail and this kitchen went from being lackluster to delightful during this amazing make-over. 

Sometimes it is not just about removing the old framework, but rather, it is about introducing a fresh spectrum of colors which work together to create a sense of liveliness, harmony and of course fun!

Let's take a peep at what the design team have done.

This old kitchen…

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A cream-toned kitchen with hardly any color is an uninspiring sight. The cupboards clearly seem like they have seen better days whilst the yellow-tinged backdrop of tiles could definitely use some freshening up. 

Out with the old

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't look yet, the renovation is clearly just beginning. This kitchen has literally been pulled out of the wall and by getting ready for a fresh new surface, the architectural designers had a lot of options when it came to where to position what. 

New sensation

Rénovation d'une cuisine • Houilles 78, Agnès Dandine - Chichichic Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic

Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic
Agnès Dandine - Chichichic

New tiles can transform any kitchen. Sleek black tiles amidst fresh white kitchen cupboards have ensured that the old design is nowhere to be seen. Modern appliances placed conveniently within reach and the added warmth of the wooden bench have made this kitchen a sensation. 

To style or not to style

Rénovation d'une cuisine • Houilles 78, Agnès Dandine - Chichichic Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic

Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic
Agnès Dandine - Chichichic

With the old kitchen gone, a new array of ideas becomes available and possible! Replacing dated appliances is one thing, but the brand new sink and bench top really give this kitchen a new impression. 

A touch of freshness

Rénovation d'une cuisine • Houilles 78, Agnès Dandine - Chichichic Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic

Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic
Agnès Dandine - Chichichic

A new tiled backdrop coupled with some helpful decorating ideas, refreshing the old kitchen is underway. 

Some retro color

Rénovation d'une cuisine • Houilles 78, Agnès Dandine - Chichichic Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic

Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic
Agnès Dandine - Chichichic

This kitchen didn't need much in terms of style because it's surface was so adaptable; its palette so versatile. A few colorful objects scattered here and there, such as these retro mugs have certainly added some spark. 

New visuals

Rénovation d'une cuisine • Houilles 78, Agnès Dandine - Chichichic Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic

Agnès Dandine - Chichichic
Agnès Dandine—Chichichic
Agnès Dandine - Chichichic

By making colorful contributions to the kitchen, via brightly coloured items and decorative touches, it is easy to see why this kitchen thrives on the introduction of exciting new themes. The kitchen is a blank canvas, and whilst the decorative pieces are interchangeable, it certainly feels like you can do a lot with it, because the very nature of defining a space by its decor meant that it's easy to freshen up.

The rustic home of two halves
Are you inspired to use things in your kitchen to liven it up? Share your ideas here. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks