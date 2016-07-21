Transformation: Brightening up a drab kitchen

One cannot get much enjoyment out of cooking in a drab and dreary kitchen. The interior architects had to pull out the big guns when it came to recreating this space to make room for a fresh, chic and vibrant kitchen. It's all in the detail and this kitchen went from being lackluster to delightful during this amazing make-over.
Sometimes it is not just about removing the old framework, but rather, it is about introducing a fresh spectrum of colors which work together to create a sense of liveliness, harmony and of course fun!
Let's take a peep at what the design team have done.
A cream-toned kitchen with hardly any color is an uninspiring sight. The cupboards clearly seem like they have seen better days whilst the yellow-tinged backdrop of tiles could definitely use some freshening up.
Don't look yet, the renovation is clearly just beginning. This kitchen has literally been pulled out of the wall and by getting ready for a fresh new surface, the architectural designers had a lot of options when it came to where to position what.
New tiles can transform any kitchen. Sleek black tiles amidst fresh white kitchen cupboards have ensured that the old design is nowhere to be seen. Modern appliances placed conveniently within reach and the added warmth of the wooden bench have made this kitchen a sensation.
With the old kitchen gone, a new array of ideas becomes available and possible! Replacing dated appliances is one thing, but the brand new sink and bench top really give this kitchen a new impression.
A new tiled backdrop coupled with some helpful decorating ideas, refreshing the old kitchen is underway.
This kitchen didn't need much in terms of style because it's surface was so adaptable; its palette so versatile. A few colorful objects scattered here and there, such as these retro mugs have certainly added some spark.
By making colorful contributions to the kitchen, via brightly coloured items and decorative touches, it is easy to see why this kitchen thrives on the introduction of exciting new themes. The kitchen is a blank canvas, and whilst the decorative pieces are interchangeable, it certainly feels like you can do a lot with it, because the very nature of defining a space by its decor meant that it's easy to freshen up.