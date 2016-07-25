A Drab Apartment Reaches the Lofty Heights of Style

The bright and thriving metropolis of Seoul in South Korea is dotted with countless ultramodern skyscrapers, avant-garde subways, and is home to cutting edge modern designs and home décor trends. So when the cat-loving owner of H17 approached the architects at Ideeaa for a smart makeover of her apartment, the experts were thrilled. And that is because; the originally gloomy and drab apartment had oodles of potential to become something more stylish, utilitarian and visually appealing. So with the addition of bright hues, cosy furnishing, and some intelligent structural tweaks, the architects revamped H17 dramatically. Find out how it all happened more closely.
This part of the apartment suffered from a gloomy and forlorn ambiance with its aged white walls, drab flooring and a ceiling light which hardly did anything for the cheerful illumination this space called for. But there was ample scope for adorning this area tastefully and making it more functional.
You can now appreciate the remarkable makeover the previous space went through, to emerge as a cool and trendy living room. The hidden ceiling light exuding a soft glow takes the room to a different level altogether, while the pale-hued wooden floor complements the fresh white walls nicely. The room brightens up with the sunlight filtering through the glass doors and receives ample ventilation when the doors are open. Don’t miss how the minimal furniture and comfy seating add subtly lavish class to this space. The plush neutral colour rug and a small oval coffee table blend in well with the area, producing visual openness. The lush plant in the corner completes the overall look elegantly, and brings a whiff of nature inside.
Dreary looking cabinets in a dull-hued laminate didn’t do much to improve the aesthetics of the kitchen, when paired with the unimpressive floor. A smarter and more contemporary layout was required. Also, the false ceiling here left a lot of loft space unutilised, and dwarfed the kitchen unnecessarily.
After the architects tore down the false ceiling to expose the loft area, the potential of the kitchen increased by leaps and bounds. The revamped kitchen enjoys a bright all white look, sleek glossy cabinets, and nooks for housing all modern appliances comfortably. The new found space in the loft serves as a study and den area for the owner now, from where she can keep a tab on what’s going on below.
The cosy wooden loft is perfect for relaxing with a book or chatting with friends over coffee or spending some fun moments with playful pets. The long and wide balustrade not only secures the loft, but also acts as a desk if you want to work or study here, and is accompanied by a bright task light for such purposes.
The quality of the loft space is further enhanced by how the lights interact with it. Here, the placement of interior lights is designed in a way that adds elegance and comfort. Both the roof of the loft and the underside of the desk features modish lighting which not only enhance the functionality of the space, but also offers visual attraction.
A simple structural tweak, lavish use of white, and incorporation of snug furnishing has turned the old, boring apartment into an exciting living space for lovers of minimalism.