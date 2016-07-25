A Drab Apartment Reaches the Lofty Heights of Style

The quality of the loft space is further enhanced by how the lights interact with it. Here, the placement of interior lights is designed in a way that adds elegance and comfort. Both the roof of the loft and the underside of the desk features modish lighting which not only enhance the functionality of the space, but also offers visual attraction.

A simple structural tweak, lavish use of white, and incorporation of snug furnishing has turned the old, boring apartment into an exciting living space for lovers of minimalism. Here's another before and after story that might interest you - Awful to Awesome: The Stunning Renovation of a Tiny Bathroom.