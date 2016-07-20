8 brilliant ways to use your spare room

Whether you have a spare room which is a large enough to turn into an extra bedroom, or whether it's only a small space which you are currently using for storage, we have some great ideas that will make you re-think the purpose of the 'spare room'!
Spare rooms can be versatile; from cleverly-designed bedrooms, study zones and reading areas, to spaces in which we can feel like we're in a home away from home. There are so many things you can do with a spare room. We have put together 8 creative uses for your spare room which we hope will delight and inspire you.
When a bedroom is too small to be made into another traditional sleeping room, simply elevating the bed onto another platform and adding a flight of steps can open up a whole new space-efficient concept. Not only is the space under the bed a clever storage solution, the bed feels like it's on a completely new level of comfort.
A perfect example of a creative use of space, the design professionals behind this project have done something radical with this room. They have designed a bed frame around the mattress which functions not only as clever storage space, but they have also made the frame function as a divider between the bedroom and play area. What a marvelous idea!
Having a spare room with a view is like having a holiday house. If your spare room has the best view in the house, it is no wonder you would want to switch sleeping rooms on occasion to admire the view and feel as if you are on vacation.
Tight spaces in your home don't have to feel closed-off and isolated. With the right furnishings and the clever use of the walls, this room feels much like a place in which to compose some poetry. The dark wood and the desk perfectly positioned under the window infuse the space with light and inspiration.
This room has been cleverly converted into a home office or study area. Not too cramped, nor too dark—this creative space immediately inspires with the warm tones of the wood and the bookshelves that function like a wall. It is a perfect spot to retreat into on those cold rainy days.
When you think of the attic, you think of feeling cramped with the roof overhead and tight spaces which are difficult to squeeze under. This admirable attic has been converted into a very simple bedroom. There is a nice balance of light hues as well as a pastel palette which makes this charming romantic bedroom into a space of relaxation and pleasure.
If you have recently converted your loft into a room but don't want to make it into a bedroom, this attic is a perfect example of how you can create a space which is comfortable and quiet. With an armchair, a book and a lamp, you already have all you need to escape from the noise downstairs.
This basement is the perfect spot to retire to, not just to complete secret paperwork, but to also step back in time. With the raw wall and the essence of the historical, this crevice inspires in so many ways.