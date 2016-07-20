8 brilliant ways to use your spare room

Whether you have a spare room which is a large enough to turn into an extra bedroom, or whether it's only a small space which you are currently using for storage, we have some great ideas that will make you re-think the purpose of the 'spare room'!

Spare rooms can be versatile; from cleverly-designed bedrooms, study zones and reading areas, to spaces in which we can feel like we're in a home away from home. There are so many things you can do with a spare room. We have put together 8 creative uses for your spare room which we hope will delight and inspire you.