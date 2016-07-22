Lifeless to Lovely: The Inspiring Makeover of a Turkish Apartment

The historically rich Turkish city of Izmir bears testimonies of the times when it was ruled by Alexander the Great and the Ottoman Empire. But modern designs have made this city their home, and coexist peacefully alongside the quaint traditional structures. Also, old and dull apartments are undergoing contemporary and smart makeovers to become more attractive for urban tenants and homeowners.

One such abode is the İzmir-Çeşme’de Yazlık Ev, which was rendered an incredible transformation by the interior architects at Tuncer Sezgin iC Mimarlik. The property was initially drab both on the outside and the inside, with ageing and dirty walls, depressing tiles, and lack of modern accents. But post renovation, the apartment is a smart and chic place to live in, with inspiring structural tweaks, a more open layout, and upgraded materials which ensure visual appeal.