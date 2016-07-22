Lifeless to Lovely: The Inspiring Makeover of a Turkish Apartment

The historically rich Turkish city of Izmir bears testimonies of the times when it was ruled by Alexander the Great and the Ottoman Empire. But modern designs have made this city their home, and coexist peacefully alongside the quaint traditional structures. Also, old and dull apartments are undergoing contemporary and smart makeovers to become more attractive for urban tenants and homeowners.
One such abode is the İzmir-Çeşme’de Yazlık Ev, which was rendered an incredible transformation by the interior architects at Tuncer Sezgin iC Mimarlik. The property was initially drab both on the outside and the inside, with ageing and dirty walls, depressing tiles, and lack of modern accents. But post renovation, the apartment is a smart and chic place to live in, with inspiring structural tweaks, a more open layout, and upgraded materials which ensure visual appeal.
The old home needed to be opened up, for a more fresh and airy feel. So, some walls were demolished to integrate the different functional spaces like the kitchen, living area and dining room.
The layout of the home was old-fashioned, with a depressing floor, dated lighting, walls which prevented the adequate influx of sunlight, and a staircase that could do with an upgrade.
The dark and dated wooden door hardly did anything to liven up the shabby entryway. The interiors, when viewed from here, didn’t promise any aesthetic delight either.
The old-fashioned and drab exterior of the house called for a more modern upgrade. Here you can see that the doors and windows were being dismantled to usher in contemporary touches.
Freshly painted walls, subtle shiny surfaces, and elegant floor tiles make this entrance cool and contemporary. You can catch a glimpse of the enticing sheer drapes at the end of the hall, and sleek furnishing now adorns the home with modernism.
Slim and plush couches line the sober living space now, with a long mirror adding to the jazz factor. A sleek coffee table, sheer floor to ceiling drapes, and a comfy chair complete the look of this area.
The revamped staircase is a winding bit of magic in this home at present. Rendered in wood, concrete and shiny steel, the beautifully curving stairway adds pizzazz to the white, beige and wooden interior. The patterned cushions lend pops of colour too.
The glossy white and chrome kitchen is compact, but extremely functional with ample storage space and bright lights. The half wall opposite the kitchen counter is laden with rich wood, and houses the television.
The cooking counter is sleek, glossy and holds an embedded cook top for an uncluttered look. Appliances have been accommodated smartly by the cabinets on the left, while a unique pendant lamp adds a silvery touch to the kitchen.
The sink countertop of the kitchen also comes with minimalistic cabinets both under and above it. The grey backsplash breaks the monotony of white, while a sunny window brightens up the space during the day.
Unimpressive flooring and bleak white on the walls didn’t do much to enhance the aesthetic potential of this hallway.
Large grey tiles now line the floor for a sophisticated look, while a more contemporary shade of white decks the walls. Grey for the door frames help in breaking white’s monotony, while the steel railings of the staircase add a bit of shine.
Dull tiles, an old-fashioned counter, boring fixtures, and a drab frosted enclosure for the tub made this bathroom unwelcoming and dreary.
Large and gleaming tiles now line the walls and floor of this bathroom, for a smarter look and feel. The sleek dark wooden cabinet offers contrast, while the trendy fixtures and the round mirror liven up things here. Clear sheets of glass now line the shower enclosure, while bright lights make this bathroom come alive.
Dirty and old-fashioned sanitary wares, coupled with boring white tiles, had turned this bathroom into an uninviting and sad place.
Different tones of cool grey now adorn this refurbished bathroom, while the stone basin and circular mirror add to the fashion statement it makes.
Tones of grey and white have come together now to infuse the bedroom with some understated class and elegance. The wall to wall closet comes with a large mirror and ample storage room for versatile utility. It also complements the grey bed headboard and the sleek bedside tables.
Warm wooden flooring, a plush bed, a pretty floral headboard, and a quaint dresser make this bedroom a joyful sanctuary for the little girls in the family. And we simply adore the tufted stool.
The striped headboard of the bed is definitely the quirky focal point of this bedroom. It goes well with the bedside table and spices up the wooden flooring.
Inspired by the modish transformation of this Turkish abode? We are too. Here’s another before and after story to inspire you further though - Awful to Awesome: The Stunning Renovation of a Tiny Bathroom.