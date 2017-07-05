Decoration: Stay Away from these 5 Common Interior Design Mistakes

Designing and decorating a home is a very subjective adventure, which primarily depends on your taste, budget and eye for detail. Not everyone desires to go for the same theme, color palette or style for their interiors. So when it comes to picking colors, textures, or patterns, different individuals opt for different combinations according to their aesthetic inclination. But there are a few aspects of home decor which should ideally be followed, no matter what you have in mind.

Here we will discuss five very common mistakes that can mar the beauty of your abode, irrespective of how much money you have invested in the decoration. Keep these blunders at bay, and gift yourself a pretty home on a modest budget!